TOPBAND shines at EES Europe 2023

MUNICH, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EES Europe 2023 was held at the Messe München in Munich, Germany from June 14-16, 2023. TOPBAND brought its core products of cells, BMS, EMS and PCS (1C3S), small and medium-sized energy storage systems and new energy vehicles, two and three-wheelers and other related products and solutions to the fair. As one of the focuses at the fair, TOPBAND attracted a large number of visitors to the booth to conduct deep communication about future development of new energy field.

TOPBAND's new energy business is mainly in medium and small-scale energy storage and new energy vehicles and its products include batteries, power supplies, controllers and motors. TOPBAND mainly provides customers with components and system solutions with its own core technologies of cells, BMS, PCS and EMS in the field of residential energy storage, industrial and commercial energy storage, portable energy storage and power backup storage. TOPBAND provides customers in the field of new energy vehicles, other special vehicles and two and three-wheelers with intelligent controllers and chargers with its integrated technology system of electronic control, motor, battery, power supply and IoT platform to support green and low-carbon development.

The boutique areas of TOPBAND were distinctive, showing its technical strength in the field of new energy. Star exhibits such as the residential energy storage, storage inverter, BMS for industrial and commercial energy storage, EV chargers and charging piles, were well received by the visitors.

Residential Energy Storage: TOPBAND's residential energy storage products include high and low-voltage stack-based, integrated off/on-grid, rack-mounted, wall-mounted and vertical types. RS-R51100 can be installed in 4 ways (wall-mounted, rack-mounted, stack-based and vertical).

RS-R51100A uses the self-developed LFP cells, achieving a service life of over 6,000 cycles with the self-developed BMS. Besides, a single unit is of 51.2V100Ah, with a rated capacity up to 5.12kWh and supports 32PCS parallel connection to extend to 163.84kWh, easily adapting to the high-power demands. Besides, RS-R51100A is compatible with most inverters in power generation for own use, power backup and off-grid scenarios and has obtained many international certifications including IEC62619, UL1973, UN38.3, CE and UKCA.

Storage Inverter: TOPBAND TBE series inverter can meet the needs of grid-connected and off-grid systems at the same time and can realize bidirectional control of electric energy, with highly autonomous energy scheduling.

In addition, it is compatible with a variety of batteries, more charging/ discharging power options, and the off-grid switching time is less than 12ms, and the DC side is equipped with secondary surge protection as standard to provide continuous protection for safer electricity.

BMS for Industrial and Commercial Energy Storage: It is a new generation of energy storage BMS independently developed by TOPBAND. It is mainly composed of BAU, BCU, BMU and related wiring harnesses.

The BMS can perform not only remote monitoring, OTA upgrade, big data analysis, security warning and other features through the T-smart cloud platform, but also charge and discharge management, active and passive balance management, and thermal management. In addition, this BMS can achieve more accurate and intelligent SOX estimation to extend the service life of the batteries.

Charging piles and EV chargers: TOPBAND provides various charging solutions, which are suitable for a variety of charging modes.

TOPBAND's charging piles and wall-mounted chargers are equipped with excellent safety protection, which can well achieve protection against short circuits, overcurrent, overvoltage, thunder and lightning and electric leakage.

As an innovative leader in the new energy industry, TOPBAND will continue to make progress in product and technological innovation, and work with partners to build a more intelligent and low-carbon world!

