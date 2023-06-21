Kashable and SecureSave Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Financial Benefits to Employers During Tense Economic Climate

Employees Nationwide to Receive Full-Service Credit Building Resources

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During a time of record inflation when 51% of middle-income Americans are struggling to save , Kashable and SecureSave have joined forces to provide working Americans with access to affordable credit, emergency savings funds and financial wellness resources. Under a new partnership announced today, participating employers are for the first time empowered to offer SecureSave's emergency savings accounts and Kashable's low-cost loans all under one dashboard.

"Employers are paying attention to what their employees need – and that includes greater access to credit and simpler, secure ways to pay off debt while also building savings. Working with SecureSave, we're offering employers and their employees comprehensive financial wellness benefit programs during a time when so many employees could use a little help," said Einat Steklov, co-founder and co-CEO of Kashable.

97% of employers are feeling more responsible than ever for employees' financial wellness. Amid this financial stress, employees are seeking support, with 82% reporting that their employer should play a role in supporting their financial wellness.

"Kashable is a forward-thinking company delivering financial solutions to employees and we are proud to partner with them to expand their innovative offerings to include emergency savings solutions," said Devin Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of SecureSave. "Together, we drive more support to employees who are looking for ways to feel and be financially secure."

According to a recent SecureSave report, 74% of Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck and lacking personal finance skills. Kashable and SecureSave are partnering together to help alleviate this financial stress for Americans by providing access to savings and personal finance tools to millions of employees across the country.

About Kashable

Kashable is a financial technology company that provides socially responsible credit and other financial wellness solutions for employees offered as an employer-sponsored voluntary benefit. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, Kashable deploys innovative technology to improve the financial well-being of working America with a commitment to both reliability and affordability. Offering an economical, fast, and responsible alternative for employees who may otherwise be driven to take loans against retirement plans, predatory lenders or high rate credit cards to bridge short term gaps in their finance, Kashable focuses on providing a path to financial security for all. For more information, visit kashable.com.

About SecureSave

Headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, SecureSave is a financial technology platform designed to help individuals build emergency savings through an employer benefits platform. It was co-founded by Devin Miller, Bassam Saliba, and Suze Orman, who realized that emergency savings needed to be easier and more accessible to help solve the growing savings crisis in the US. SecureSave makes an immediate impact on employee lives; by increasing financial wellness through a program that is easy to deploy and manage at low cost of ownership for the employer. Most of all, it is well received and accepted as adding value to working for a company that cares. To learn more about the company, visit their website at securesave.com .

