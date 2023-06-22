Inaugural Art of Cheese Festival Announces Event Lineup

Cheese Crawl to Cheese Ball, Art of Cheese Festival Has It All

MADISON, Wis., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin has always been known for its long history of cheesemaking, but now it may also be known for its incredible artisan cheese festival. Art of Cheese is an exclusive cheese festival created for the world's biggest cheese lovers, and it's happening across downtown Madison and the surrounding communities from Sept. 29 - Oct. 1.

Art of Cheese Festival, Sept. 29-Oct.1 (PRNewsfoto/Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin) (PRNewswire)

Hosted by Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, this first-time event promises exclusive experiences and tours with behind-the-scenes access to creameries and dairy farms, cheese yoga, a Bubbles and Cheese Brunch and a Cheese Fair Off the Square. The festival will also have interactive classes on everything from cheese pairing to crafting and learning the art of affinage, and a chance to meet (and even dine with) award-winning Master Cheesemakers. The highlight of the weekend will be the first-ever Wisconsin Cheese Ball (the kind where you dance and eat cheese).

"Our research shows that people who really love food plan travel around great food experiences, and we know there are people all over the country who are extremely passionate about Wisconsin Cheese," says Suzanne Fanning, Chief Marketing Officer of Wisconsin Cheese and Senior Vice President of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "We set out to plan the ultimate destination cheese festival of food lovers' dreams, and I think you'll discover that's exactly what we did!"

The complete lineup of events is designed for the truly cheese obsessed. Experience America's Dairyland through 16 unique limited ticketed events, including:

Exclusive Excursions: You'll board a bus and be swept away for a day you'll never forget with access to creameries, farms, cheese experts, award-winning chefs, makers and more.

The Wisconsin Cheese Ball at Garver Feed Mill: Boogie with Blue, romp with Ricotta, spin with Swiss, or hop with Havarti; it's a cheese party featuring music and cheesemaking royalty. For every ticket sold a donation of cheese will be made to a local food bank.

Classes & Seminars at Various Venues Around Madison. Join James Beard Award-winning author such as Laura Werlin , cheese gurus like Liz Thorpe of The People's Cheese™, as well as James Beard Award-nominated chef Luke Zahm to reveal new wonders of Wisconsin Cheese.

Cheese Fair & Marketplace: The Cheese Fair Off the Square is open to the public alongside the Dane County Farmer's Market. This pop-up market is your one-stop shop for sampling and purchasing your new favorite cheese directly from makers from around the state.

This ultimate cheese fantasy is just a few months away. Tickets are limited and will go on sale July 13, 2023. Go to ArtofCheeseFestival.com to check out the full line-up of events, stay connected and purchase tickets when they go on sale in July.

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 180 years ago before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. With 90% of the State's cow's milk being turned into cheese, Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. Wisconsin has won more awards for its cheese than any other state or country. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at wisconsindairy.org.

