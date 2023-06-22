iQIYI North America Held Third Annual Content Showcase and Unveils Upcoming Original Content Lineup

BEIJING, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, held its third annual North America Content Showcase virtually on June 21, presenting a breadth of current and upcoming premium original contents across genres. The rich slate of original titles not only promises exciting viewing experience for iQIYI's global users but also presents great opportunities for the Company's partners in the North American market.

iQIYI has so far released over 7,000 episodes of Asian content in over 200 countries and regions worldwide, allowing many titles already popular at their home markets to achieve a new wave of success with their global distribution. For instance, popular Chinese dramas including Love Between Fairy and Devil, New Life Begins, and The Knockout were a huge hit among North American viewers. Original Korean and Thai content launched by iQIYI International—including My Roommate is a Gumiho and KinnPorsche The Series—also achieved tremendous popularity in North America.

This led Leo Geng, Senior Vice President of iQIYI, to remark at the event that, "We have achieved breakthrough success last year and remains committed to expanding the offering of our premium content to our audiences and partners in North America." He added, "We are also excited to share that earlier this year, we launched the Spanish version of platform with over 500 titles for our Spanish-speaking audience. We are committed to further promoting Asian content and achieving additional user growth in the North American market."

Building on its strong momentum, iQIYI also unveiled a rich slate of premium Chinese-language content to be released in global markets during the event. Among the Chinese Originals are "Destined," starring Bai Jingting and Song Yi, which tells the heartwarming love story of two people with very different personalities in a misplaced marriage. The story evolves from being conflicting to being supportive. Sisterhood featuring Xiao Yan and Dai Xiangyu is a drama that tells the legendary story of the samsui women, fighting for their rights in the 1930s. Also in the slate is "Beauty of Resilience" with Ju Jingyi and Fiction Guo, which tells the story of the male and female protagonists going through several ups and downs together to finally break the catastrophic fate of "Phoenix Nirvana will shake the Three Realms."

Other Chinese original titles also in the pipeline include Love You Seven Times, Rising With The Wind, My Journey To You, The Demon Hunter's Romance, Mysterious Lotus Casebook, Story of Kunning Palace, Tiger, Crane, and many more.

iQIYI International also has upcoming contents for fans of Korean dramas. The highly anticipated high-school drama Bitch X Rich, starring Yeri and Lee Eun-Saem, follows the story of two contrasting girls whose destinies intertwine in unexpected ways amidst the extravagant lives of the rich kids of Cheongdam. Adapted from the webtoon Love Tractor, this k-drama series explores the journey of Hyeon Yul (played by Do-won) who, feeling lost in life, visits his grandfather's house in the countryside and meets passionate young farmer Ye Chan (played by Yoon Do-jin). As Hyeon Yul learns to adapt to the rural lifestyle, he finds himself drawn to Ye Chan's warm and straightforward nature.

Additionally, Korea's first men-only dating reality show His Men has finally launched its second season. In this dating variety show, the male guests will gather and stay together under the same roof and ultimately confirm their true feelings towards each other through various experiences. As the first male-only dating reality show in Korea, His Men Season 2 has captured the attention of many.

iQIYI International also launch other diverse premium original content including Thai and Malaysian productions such as The Hidden Character and Restu S2.

In addition to the regular release of premium original content, iQIYI also enhances user experience by continuously improving the quality of translation, dubbing, and other features. Beyond content viewing, fans in Asia and North America can also look forward to online and offline events, including fan meets, being held in various markets.

Where can users watch iQIYI North America?

iQIYI International can be downloaded from app stores or via its website: www.iq.com. iQIYI International is now also available via Smart TV applications so that more global users can gain access to iQIYI's rich content library. A full list of these is provided below:

Samsung Smart TVs

LG Smart TVs

Google Chromecast

Android phones and tablets

Android TV

iPhones and iPads

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

ROKU TV

