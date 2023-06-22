Lattice's Resources for Humans Virtual Conference Returns, Bringing 50+ HR Leaders Together to Discuss Building Cultures of Excellence

Simon Sinek, renowned leadership expert and bestselling author of 'The Infinite Game,' 'Start with Why,' and 'Leaders Eat Last,' will headline among other thought leaders.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the leading people management platform that powers high-performing cultures, today announced the date and initial speaker lineup for the 4th annual Resources for Humans Virtual Conference. Tune in to this year's event on September 19 (US) and September 22 (EMEA) for a full day of inspirational keynotes, in-depth panels, and networking opportunities with 50+ of the most innovative thinkers in HR and beyond, including leadership expert and bestselling author Simon Sinek.

This year's event will showcase both the great challenge and amazing potential of HR by centering around what it looks like – and what it takes – to build a culture of excellence within an organization today. In the current economic climate and the new world of work, HR leaders are on the frontlines of business success and cultural resilience more than ever before as they are tasked to bridge the gap between business and employee needs. Now more than ever, people teams must play a critical, strategic role — advocating for the programs that will drive their company forward.

"In my time leading Lattice and working with our incredible customers, I've seen firsthand how being excellent at HR requires a massive amount of skill, talent, and experience," said Jack Altman, CEO and co-founder of Lattice. "As we've seen people leaders step up like never before this year, we wanted to put together an event that breaks down all the elements of building a culture of excellence, along with tackling some of the biggest trends reshaping work – from AI to the ongoing return-to-office debate."

Setting the tone for a day of great sessions, Simon Sinek, renowned leadership expert and bestselling author of The Infinite Game, Start with Why, and Leaders Eat Last, will sit down with Lattice's Chief People Officer Cara Brennan Allamano to discuss strategies leaders and organizations can use to inspire their people, build trust, effect change, and create a culture of excellence.

This year's event will also include sessions spotlighting Lattice's amazing customers: You'll learn how to get even more out of Lattice and hear directly from our 2023 People Success Awards winners on how they innovate and push the boundaries of HR.

We hope you can join us to connect with thousands of HR pros and tune in to 15+ insight-packed sessions from the industry's most innovative HR professionals, executives, and thought leaders from companies like Ethena, thredUP, and Auditboard. Attendees will walk away with actionable strategies for meeting this critical moment — and driving lasting success for their businesses. Resources for Humans Virtual is 100% free to attend and SHRM and HRCI credits will be available.

Register for free for this year's Resources for Humans Virtual conference to access the latest information on session topics, speaker announcements, and other exciting surprises.

About Lattice

Lattice's people management platform brings together all of the tools, workflows, and insights to help organizations develop engaged and high-performing employees within a winning culture. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement surveys, compensation management, and career development tools into one connected solution, Lattice can deliver powerful people analytics used by HR and People teams to drive impactful business outcomes. Ranked on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list three years in a row and rated as a Great Place to Work by 99% of its employees, Lattice serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including Slack, Robinhood, Allbirds, Tide, and more. Learn more by visiting the Lattice site .

View original content:

SOURCE Lattice