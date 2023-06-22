The Smurfs and SEE Touring Exhibitions Inc. to Create Revolutionary Interactive Family Entertainment Experience

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The beloved little blue Smurfs have partnered with Las Vegas-based SEE Touring Exhibitions Inc. to create an innovative new digital interactive experience, powered by XSpace, that will transport visitors into the magical world of the Smurfs.

The beloved little blue Smurfs have partnered with Las Vegas-based SEE Touring Exhibitions Inc. to create an innovative new digital interactive experience, powered by XSpace, that will transport visitors into the magical world of the Smurfs. (PRNewswire)

SMURFS -THE ADVENTURE, powered by XSpace, an interactive experience like no other, to launch in 2024

The new attraction, called "SMURFS – THE ADVENTURE", will launch on the XSpace platform, a cutting-edge technology developed by Smart Entertainment, Ltd., to create an interactive experience like no other. The XSpace platform combines immersive video projection and "phygital" systems that control sound, light, video, and personalized interaction into one experience that can react and change in the blink of an eye. Young visitors will be able to explore the Smurfs' Village and physically interact with their favorite Smurfs in ways never before possible, without headsets, goggles, or other appliances.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with SEE Touring Exhibitions Inc. to bring the Smurfs to life in a whole new way," said Philippe Glorieux, CMO and Head of Family Entertainment Experiences at IMPS/Lafig, the worldwide Licensor of the Smurfs. "This attraction will be a must-Smurf experience for young fans."

SEE Touring Exhibitions Inc., part of the family of SEE companies and a leader in the entertainment industry, is excited to be collaborating with The Smurfs on this groundbreaking project. "We're always looking for new ways to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment," said Martin Biallas, president of SEE Touring Exhibitions Inc. "This partnership is the perfect opportunity to do just that."

Smart Entertainment, the creator of XSpace, the technology platform behind the innovative new attraction, is confident that their technology will revolutionize the way people experience the brands they love. "We're extremely excited to be working with Smurfs and SEE Touring Exhibitions Inc. to create a touring experience that combines our cutting-edge technology with the beloved characters of Smurfs," said Carmi Wurtman, CEO of Smart Entertainment.

In advance of the global release of The Smurfs 2025 movie starring Rihanna "SMURFS – The Adventure" will open in 2024 at locations in the United States to be announced. Stay tuned for more details about this new project.

For more information about The Smurfs, SEE Touring Exhibitions Inc., and XSpace, please visit their respective websites.

About Peyo, LAFIG Belgium/IMPS (International Merchandising Promotions & Services):

IMPS, together with LAFIG Belgium, are the official licensors of the little blue characters 'The Smurfs.' Over the years, IMPS has worked in close collaboration with its agents worldwide to develop successful licensed merchandising, retail and co-branded promotions, publishing activities, digital and video games, broadcasting deals, theme parks, live shows, and family entertainment experiences, that have secured the everlasting success of the Smurfs. IMPS is run by Véronique Culliford, the daughter of Pierre Culliford, the creator of the Smurfs, who is better known under his pseudonym Peyo. Véronique has run IMPS since 1984 and controls with LAFIG Belgium the rights to the Smurfs characters and the Smurfs licensing worldwide.

About SEE Touring Exhibitions Inc.

SEE Touring Exhibitions Inc. belongs to the SEE family of companies representing the finest in themed entertainment and specializing in global touring exhibitions including Star Trek, King Tut, Pokemon, Titanic, The X-Files, Asterix, Frida Kahlo, Michael Jackson, Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel, Museum of Failure, Disgusting Food Museum, and The Art of Banksy. For more information on the SEE family of companies, visit www.seeglobalentertainment.com . SEE is led by president Martin Biallas, a Hollywood veteran of 30 years. For more info visit: www.seeglobalentertainment.com and www.martinbiallas.com .

About Smart Entertainment creators of the XSpace platform

Smart Entertainment, through its development of the XSpace platform, has created a revolutionary new system that transforms physical venues into digital wonderlands, immersing people of all ages in a fully interactive and personalized digital journey with no goggles or joysticks needed. They are dedicated to integrating the emerging digital immersion technologies across all cultural experiences and being a leader in the digital experience revolution. Smart Entertainment is led by Carmi Wurtman, one of Israel's leading concert promoters and event producers.

Contact:

SEE Touring Exhibitions Inc.

Jessica Hird, Marketing Director

Email: Jessica.hird@seeglobalentertainment.com

Phone: (213)761-8504

The Smurfs Marketing Department

Sebastien Dumont, Marketing & Communications Manager

Email: sebastien.dumont@smurf.com

Phone: +32 (2) 652 02 20

The beloved little blue Smurfs have partnered with Las Vegas-based SEE Touring Exhibitions Inc. to create an innovative new digital interactive experience, powered by XSpace, that will transport visitors into the magical world of the Smurfs. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SEE Touring Exhibitions Inc.