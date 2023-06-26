Alliance Laundry Systems Distribution Expands West Region with Acquisition

RIPON, Wis., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems, the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, acquired the distribution assets of Kirkland, Wash.-based Dynamic Sales and Service. Dynamic has more than three decades of experience providing commercial laundry solutions in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.

"We remain committed to partnering with distributors who have a long history of excellent service," said Craig Dakauskas, Senior Vice President, Americas Commercial, Alliance Laundry Systems. "Dynamic definitely fits that criteria and we are excited to bring them into Alliance Laundry Systems Distribution."

Dynamic will become part of the Alliance Laundry Systems Distribution West Region, while maintaining its Kirkland, Wash. office.

Since its founding in 1990, Dynamic Sales and Service has been a go-to resource for customers in a variety of industries, including on-premises laundries, laundromats, drycleaners, and large-scale industrial linen plants. They are a full-service distributor, offering technical service and replacement parts, and represent Speed Queen and UniMac brands.

"From the start, we aligned with Alliance Laundry Systems because we felt they delivered excellence in every area," said Dan Danhof, President and co-founder. "We are proud that our history will continue as part of Alliance Laundry Systems Distribution."

For more information about Alliance Laundry Systems, visit alliancelaundry.com. To learn more about Dynamic Sales and Service, visit here.

About Alliance Laundry Systems

Leading Performance

Alliance Laundry Systems makes the world cleaner as the premier provider of laundry solutions. We deliver Leading performance through our exceptional employees, unmatched quality and our commitment to innovation. Alliance leads the world in commercial laundry sales, product range, reach and R&D investment. No competitor comes close. Our laundry solutions are available under five respected brands, sold and supported by a global network of select distributors. We serve more than 140 countries with a team of more than 3,500 employees. Our brands include Speed Queen®, UniMac®, Huebsch®, Primus® and IPSO®. Together, they present a full line of commercial washing machines, dryers and ironers (with load capacities from 12–400 lb., or 6–180 kg.) and every essential support service necessary to keep your operation running at maximum efficiency. You can also enjoy the superior wash and fabric care of commercial-grade laundry equipment in your home through our legendary Speed Queen® washers and dryers. At Alliance, we aim to bring you laundry peace of mind with an award-winning customer experience that's unrivalled in our industry.

For more information, visit www.alliancelaundry.com.

