New Industry Report From McLean & Company Illuminates the Unknown Future of HR

As the future of work continues to evolve, HR leaders must prepare for the unpredictable through the evaluation of HR trends and consideration of drivers of change.

TORONTO, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The pandemic ignited a shift in the way the workforce operates, redirecting HR from its position as a historically behind-the-scenes function to a strategic organizational partner. As hybrid and remote work models became the norm, organizations grappled with how to manage their people, calling HR teams into the boardroom and including them in major decision-making processes. The HR industry has undergone a massive upheaval in the last three years, leaving both organizational leaders and HR professionals wondering what will come next. To help leaders think critically about the future of their HR function, McLean & Company has released new research in the form of its The Future of HR Report.

"There is little way of knowing for certain what the next significant disruption will be, which makes attempting to predict the future a challenge," says Janet Clarey, principal director of HR Research and Advisory Services at McLean & Company. "However, taking the time to think intentionally about the future and preparing for any eventuality is a productive and necessary endeavor for future-focused HR teams. Ensuring preparedness for unpredictable future events, such as pandemics, social conflicts, recessions, and labor market shifts, will enable both HR departments and their organizations to act and pivot with immediacy when the need inevitably arises."

When preparing for the future of HR, McLean & Company advises that there are benefits, risks, and implications to consider, specifically for in-house HR, people managers, external HR, and technology.

For a holistic view that considers all facets of the future of HR, McLean & Company analysts combined both qualitative and quantitative methodologies, interviewing 30 leaders in HR and other disciplines to inform the research and insights in the report.

To facilitate preparing for whatever may come next, the report poses key questions designed to guide HR leaders' reflection about the current position of HR within their organizations and how best to evolve to face the challenges and changes in the future:

What drivers influence HR? This section outlines how drivers of change will collectively shape HR today and in the future.



Why will HR exist? Section two challenges the traditional thinking that HR must exist just because it always has.



Where will HR add value? The third section of the report identifies high value-add HR activities of the future and HR's preparedness to deliver.



What will HR need to do well? This section presents the skills and competencies required to add value in the future.



How will HR operate? Section five explores best practices around aligning HR's structure and operating model to future needs.



Who will you be? The final section facilitates thought exercises to help leaders engage in self-reflection about HR's future.

In addition to the six primary questions, the HR leaders consulted for the report were also asked hypothetical questions about future scenarios to gauge their reactions and thoughts and further inform the report. The data revealed what it would take to ensure HR is an undeniable strategic partner by the year 2030 and, alternatively, what would happen in the years leading up to 2030 to entirely automate the HR function and the role HR plays within organizations.

