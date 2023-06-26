SUPERPRETZEL® Soft Pretzel Filled Knots Wins 2023 PEOPLE Food Award

New SUPERPRETZEL Soft Pretzel Filled Knots in French Onion selected as "Best Frozen Pretzel"

MT. LAUREL, N.J., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The results are in and SUPERPRETZEL Soft Pretzel French Onion Filled Knots have been named "Best Frozen Pretzel" of 2023 by the PEOPLE Food Awards. The annual contest consists of taste testers from PEOPLE Magazine trying hundreds of products, searching high and low for the best and most delectable grocery store finds of the year.

SUPERPRETZEL Soft Pretzel French Onion Filled Knots (PRNewswire)

Available in the freezer aisle at all Super Target locations, SUPERPRETZEL Soft Pretzel Filled Knots are a unique twist on the classic SUPERPRETZEL assortment consumers know and love. Packed with gourmet fillings and topped with cheese, each hand-tied soft pretzel knot is the perfect snack that leaves your taste buds satisfied. The bold and distinct flavors include fan-favorite snack dip French Onion and a spicy favorite, Taco con Queso, along with a Southern favorite, pimento cheese, launching later this year.

"We are beyond thrilled that our brand new SUPERPRETZEL Soft Pretzel French Onion Filled Knots have been recognized as the 'Best Frozen Pretzel' of 2023 and a must-have grocery store find by PEOPLE Magazine," said Joanne Mizner, Vice President of Marketing - Retail at J&J Snack Foods. "It's always our hope that customers love our products as much as we do, and this PEOPLE Food Awards win affirms that we're serving up fun and making every day super."

J&J Snack Foods, producer of SUPERPRETZEL, has been serving fun to customers of all ages for more than 50 years. With more than five decades of experience in the pretzel-making business, SUPERPRETZEL has become a household name known for its authentic, hand-twisted soft pretzels that are made with simple ingredients and baked to perfection every time. This recognition from PEOPLE Magazine builds on the company's history of producing delicious treats the whole family can enjoy.

For a full look at J&J Snack Foods' portfolio, along with where you can purchase SUPERPRETZEL products, visit jjsnack.com. Be sure to check out newsstands nationwide to see all the 2023 PEOPLE Food Awards winners in the July 3rd PEOPLE Magazine print issue, available on newsstands as of Thursday, June 22nd and online now.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. Logo (PRNewsFoto/J&J Snack Foods Corp.) (PRNewswire)

