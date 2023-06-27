Allen and Associates Partners with Integrity to Accelerate New Phase of Growth Opportunities

Service-driven agency focused on supporting agents and simplifying Medicare will use Integrity's best-in-class technology and resources to deliver enhanced solutions to seniors

DALLAS , June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Allen and Associates, a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Memphis, Tennessee, and led by Founder and CEO, Arric Allen. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

A leader with more than three decades of industry experience, Arric Allen brings a deep understanding of how to equip agents with resources, information and systems to succeed. His team of agents are exceptionally trained to decipher and clarify the complexities of Medicare, empowering beneficiaries to choose the right coverage and get the most from their benefits. Today, the company's agent network reaches and serves thousands of seniors annually.

"Arric Allen serves the senior market with care and compassion — he embodies Integrity's values in the way he runs his business, with genuine concern for the success and wellbeing of agents and clients," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "With this partnership, Allen and Associates will make giant strides toward fulfilling its vision of connecting more seniors with the Medicare benefits they need and deserve. Arric's hard-working team will now have access to Integrity's state-of-the-art resources and proprietary technology, enabling them to expand their business faster and serve agents and clients better than ever before. We're looking forward to sharing in Allen and Associates' bright future, and we're thrilled to welcome them to Integrity!"

"To succeed in this industry, you need perseverance, knowledge and the support of a great team along the way," explained Arric Allen, Founder and CEO of Allen and Associates. "Now, Allen and Associates is positioned to reach higher goals than ever before by partnering with Integrity's impressive team. The remarkable success Integrity has experienced has been impossible to miss — we're excited to see what the 'Integrity Effect' of magnified growth and solutions will do for our company and clients going forward."

By becoming an Integrity partner, Allen and Associates can gain insights from and make contributions to Integrity's rapidly growing partner network. Integrity has created unprecedented collaboration by bringing together industry innovators and icons together in an environment where they create and implement strategies that more holistically protect the life, health and wealth of American consumers.

The Integrity platform offers Allen and Associates technology-driven solutions to educate and support its agents. Proprietary resources include instantaneous quoting and enrollment systems, thorough customer relationship management software and ongoing product development. Partnering with Integrity also relieves the Allen and Associates team of time-consuming functions by providing technology platforms that streamline efforts and create efficiencies for agents.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 500,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Allen and Associates

Founded in 2010, Allen and Associates is a Medicare-focused insurance agency headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. The agency provides expert education and a comprehensive review of benefits and policies — all to help Medicare beneficiaries find coverage solutions that fit their individual needs. Allen and Associates is a top-performing agency in the Memphis Tri-State area, serving seniors in more than 15 states. For more information, visit www.allenandassociates.agency.

