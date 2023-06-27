Bound Tree Medical to Distribute Warrior Line of Blood and Fluid Warmers from QinFlow Inc.

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bound Tree Medical, the nation's leading supplier of pre-hospital equipment and supplies has signed an agreement to distribute the Warrior line of blood and fluid warmers manufactured by QinFlow Inc. (Quality in Flow).

With North American operations headquartered in Plano, TX, QinFlow's mission is to eliminate the challenge of warming blood and IV fluids across the entire continuum of care prior to administering them to patients, to allow emergency care professionals to focus on what they do best – saving lives.

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with QinFlow and to offer the Warrior line of blood and fluid warmers to EMS agencies across the country," said Rob Meriweather, President, Emergency Preparedness at Bound Tree. "Research has shown that whole blood administered to trauma patients greatly improves patient outcomes and we are committed expanding our product offering to support these lifesaving protocols in advanced trauma care," he continued.

Trauma resuscitation management has evolved over the years with a more nuanced understanding of the injured patient's physiologic state of shock. In traumatically injured patients, whole blood administration initiated in the prehospital setting may improve early shock severity, coagulopathy and survival, which is why QinFlow and Bound Tree are committed to expanding the accessibility of these types of products for expansion of these lifesaving programs in the EMS market. To learn more about whole blood administration, visit www.boundtree.com/whole-blood-program.

"We are extremely excited to launch this partnership with Bound Tree Medical," said QinFlow Inc. CEO, Ariel Katz. "As a leader in the pre-hospital space, Bound Tree Medical is a highly trusted one-stop shop to thousands of agencies. This is particularly valuable when implementing pre-hospital blood programs, which require investment in equipment, consumables, and – as importantly – education. This partnership will therefore support the rapid expansion of pre-hospital blood programs across the United States and ensure agency access to our top-performance Warrior lite device."

About Sarnova and Bound Tree Medical

Sarnova is the leading national specialty distributor of healthcare products in the emergency medical services (EMS) and acute care markets. The company consists of six major business units: Bound Tree Medical, Cardio Partners, Allied 100, Digitech, Emergency Medical Products and Tri-anim Health Services. Bound Tree Medical is a leading, nationwide distributor of emergency medical equipment, supplies and pharmaceuticals to EMS, fire and other first responders. For more information, visit www.sarnova.com.

About QinFlow Inc.

Since 2009, QinFlow has worked to develop and perfect a proprietary fluid warming technology that delivers unparalleled levels of warming efficiency. The company's flagship line of products – the Warrior – provides front-end rescue teams, first response teams, critical care transport teams, and emergency care professionals within various hospital settings with a high performance, reliable, simple to operate and completely portable blood and IV fluid warming device that operates in all environmental conditions to avoid hypothermia and save lives. For more information, visit www.qinflow.com.

