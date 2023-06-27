PROFESSIONAL GOLFER MICHELLE WIE WEST TEES UP PARTNERSHIP WITH CASA AZUL

The Elite Athlete Joins Actress Eiza González and Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce as Brand Partner

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa Azul is pleased to announce its latest strategic celebrity and athlete partner, U.S. Women's Open Champion Michelle Wie West. As brand investor, Wie West joins an esteemed roster of the best in their field, from business to entertainment to professional sports.

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, the beverage mogul behind Fuze®, CORE Hydration®, and BODYARMOR®, Casa Azul Tequila Soda launched in August 2022, and Casa Azul Organic Tequila launched in March 2023. The brand continues Collins' legacy of meeting consumers' demand for better-for-you products. The partnership with Wie West presents an exciting opportunity to introduce Casa Azul to a wider audience.

"We are honored to have Michelle Wie West join Casa Azul as an investor," said Collins. "Michelle represents the best of golf today and her exceptional talent, dedication, and global influence perfectly aligns with our brand's values and vision for the future. We look forward to collaborating with this golf titan as we continue to elevate Casa Azul to new heights."

LPGA legend Michelle Wie West is one of the most prolific names in women's golf. Throughout her decorated career, Wie West has won five LPGA titles, including the 2014 U.S. Women's Open. On the heels of announcing her retirement from professional golf, Wie West will play in her final LPGA tournament in July at the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach. A long-time tequila enthusiast, Wie West admires Casa Azul's approach to tequila making and looks forward to contributing to the brand's future.

"As I begin this next phase of my career off of the course, I'm thrilled to advocate for causes and brands I believe in," said Wie West. "I've been a tequila drinker for a long time, and Casa Azul is special. We're taking the time to make it right, without additives. It's delicious but also incredibly soft and smooth. I look forward to working with Casa Azul to grow the brand at the 19th hole and beyond."

2023 has been an impressive year for Casa Azul and the brand was recently announced as the one of the top 5 fasted growing RTDs #1 fastest-growing Tequila RTD by Drizly. This news comes on the heels of Casa Azul receiving Gold Medals from the Beverage Testing Institute and Tasting Panel for its Organic Tequilas.

Casa Azul also recently unveiled its newest Tequila Soda flavor, Grapefruit, in May 2023. Additionally, Casa Azul launched its Organic Tequila line in partnership with Mexican-born actress Eiza González in March 2023. These initiatives continue to expand Casa Azul's growing roster of strategic celebrity and athletic partners, which includes two-time NFL champion Travis Kelce, who joined as a Casa Azul Tequila Soda investor in February 2023.

Created by serial entrepreneurs in the beverage industry who have consistently delivered better-for-you products, Casa Azul is bringing that ethos to spirits and disrupting the Tequila and RTD markets. Casa Azul focuses on providing the highest quality, most authentic, and flavor-forward ingredients in the growing Tequila space. Casa Azul Organic Tequila is a better-for-you organic, plant-first Tequila that showcases the real, vibrant character of agave. The debut line's three offerings include: Casa Azul Tequila Blanco, Casa Azul Tequila Reposado, and Casa Azul Tequila Añejo, which feature rich agave flavor and an exceptionally smooth finish. Casa Azul Tequila Soda is a light, refreshing, and delicious beverage that's convenient for anytime and anywhere, at only 100 calories per can, 0-1g carbs, and 5% alcohol. To learn more, visit www.casaazulspirits.com.

