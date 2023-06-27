Quantitative Investment Management Firm Versor Investments Launches Machine Learning-Based Global Equity Strategy

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Versor Investments, a quantitative investment firm focused on liquid alternatives, announced today the launch of the Versor Equity Prism Strategy to outside investors.

The strategy, which the firm started incubating with partner capital in January of 2022, invests in single name stocks and equity index futures across the globe in a market-neutral fashion. The product relies on the firm's expertise in alternative data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

Since its founding in 2014, Versor has employed these technologies, as well as traditional data sources, to identify investment opportunities across global markets. However, Versor Equity Prism places an increased emphasis on the use of Versor's proprietary methodologies related to these new pioneering technologies.

Versor's Founder and Managing Partner, Deepak Gurnani, states, "Versor has always been committed to identifying, researching, and implementing novel ideas and technologies. As we expand our use of alternative data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, introducing Equity Prism is a natural evolution to our business."

Additionally, Versor is incubating with Partner capital a machine learning-based macro strategy. The Versor Macro Sonar strategy invests in futures and forwards across equity indices, commodities, fixed income, and currencies. It utilizes both directional and non-directional signals to best capitalize on the existing macroeconomic environment.

Versor Investments is well known for its research-intensive approach to investment management. The firm has published over 30 white papers available to investors via the library section of its website. Topics range from tactical asset allocation to the state of value investing.

About Versor

Versor Investments is a quantitative investment firm focused on delivering uncorrelated liquid alternatives to retail and institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, Versor's leadership experience in quantitative investing extends over 20 years. Using a scientific, research-driven framework to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns, Versor has two business lines: hedge funds and risk premia. For more information on Versor, see versorinvest.com.

