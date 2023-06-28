David C. Dvorak Makes Second Investment in THINK Surgical

FREMONT, Caif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., an innovator in the field of orthopedic surgical robots, today announced the second investment of $5 million dollars in THINK Surgical by David Dvorak. This investment was completed through Black Lake Expeditions, LLC, an entity for which Mr. Dvorak serves as managing director. Mr. Dvorak has been THINK Surgical's Executive Chairman of the Board since November 2021.

"THINK Surgical is uniquely positioned to enable choice and the democratization of technology in the field of orthopedic surgical robots," said Mr. Dvorak. "The company's recent launch of its TMINI™ Miniature Robotic System — with its small footprint, open implant platform and intuitive workflow — is the shape of things to come. I remain confident that THINK will continue to innovate in a manner that redounds to the benefit of surgeons, hospital systems and, most importantly, patients."

"Over the last 18 months, with David as Chairman, we have developed a clear and compelling strategic plan including a technology roadmap which will deliver a market leading orthopedic robotics portfolio. The recent FDA clearance of the TMINI™ system is a huge milestone for the company and this additional investment from David is further endorsement of the company and the leadership team." said Stuart Simpson, president and chief executive officer.

THINK Surgical, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based technology innovator that develops and markets orthopedic robots. THINK Surgical robots are open platforms providing support for implant brands from multiple manufacturers, enabling the choice of implant to be driven by the surgeon.

