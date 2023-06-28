PHBS UK Campus Celebrates the 125th Anniversary of Peking University

SHENZHEN, China, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Peking University HSBC Business School's UK campus commemorated Peking University's 125th anniversary while also celebrating the fifth anniversary of the satellite campus in Boars Hill, Oxfordshire.

As part of the celebration, a forum titled "New Challenges and New Demands for Business Studies in Higher Education" was held, attracting over 200 scholars and participants from renowned universities and institutions worldwide. Attendees included representatives from the University of Oxford, the London School of Economics and Political Science, University College London, the University of Bristol, China Construction Bank London Branch, and the QS World University Rankings Education Consulting Research Institute.

During the opening remarks, Professor Wen Hai, the founding dean of PHBS, highlighted the collaborative efforts that have shaped the PHBS-UK campus over the past five years. He emphasized the campus's integral role in advancing the internationalization goals of both PKU and PHBS, promoting academic exchanges among China, the UK, and Europe.

Following the opening remarks, the forum proceeded with keynote speeches delivered by renowned professionals and experts in their respective fields. Ms Rebecca Leung, HSBC's director of Greater China Affairs, reflected on HSBC's long-standing support for PKU and PHBS and the importance of promoting Sino-British exchanges. Daniel Kahn from QS World University Rankings presented on the declining demand for international business education among Chinese students.

Following the keynote speech, the forum facilitated discussions among scholars and guests, exploring the challenges and opportunities in business education from various perspectives. Professor Soumitra Dutta, dean of the Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, emphasized the need for business education to adapt to the impact of artificial intelligence and big data science. Professor Neil Mclean, director of the Department of Language and Communication at the London School of Economics and Political Science, stressed the importance of understanding and mutual learning between different cultures in business education, while Professor Alessandro Spano, director of the China Centre at University College London, emphasized the need for cross-cultural education. Mr Aimin Yang, general manager of China Construction Bank London Branch, emphasized the importance of cultivating compound business talents, and Professor Palie Smart, dean of the School of Management at the University of Bristol, emphasized the need for interdisciplinary education and cooperation.

Professor Pengfei Wang, deputy dean of Peking University Shenzhen Graduate School and dean of PHBS, concluded the conference by highlighting the significance of discussing the challenges faced by business education at the dawn of the fourth industrial revolution.

The closing speech, delivered by Professor Paolo Tasca from University College London and co-founder of the DLT Science Foundation, announced the foundation's grant to support PHBS-UK's financial technology and blockchain research.

Another highlight of the anniversary celebrations, a lecture titled "China's Economy: Current Situation and Future" given by Professor Wen Hai, attracted many to attend. Professor Hai shared his insights into China's macroeconomic prospects and the potential challenges of its future growth.

The anniversary celebrations offered a fitting moment for students, scholars, faculty, and alumni to celebrate the achievements of PHBS-UK and Peking University and keep good track of new challenges for business studies in higher education.

