Progressive's 36 Discounts Leave the Competition Behind

According to a recent comprehensive guide to auto insurance discounts, AutoInsurance.org discovered that Progressive offers more discounts than anyone else. Farmers comes in at a close second.

There's more to discounts than the number of available options, though. The discount percentage and the ability to stack discounts are factors that matter just as much or more, depending on a person's situation.

Auto Insurance Providers Ranked by Available Discounts

Customers may benefit from more discount options. Here are six major companies ranked from most to least discount options:

Progressive – 36

Farmers – 34

Geico – 32

Allstate – 29

21st Century – 22

State Farm – 20

Insurance companies offer many discounts in common, but some providers offer unique discounts. AutoInsurance.org has published an exhaustive list of discounts available by company.

Types of Auto Insurance Discounts

Auto insurance discounts can be broken down into three categories.

Vehicle Discounts

Vehicle discounts are mostly safety feature-related. Not every company will offer a discount for each individual safety feature. Still, chances are high that a newer vehicle with excellent safety features will qualify for several safety discounts, including the following:

Automatic braking

Blindspot warning

Forward collision warning

Providers may also offer discounts for new cars, hybrid or electric vehicles, and farm vehicles.

Melanie Musson, a nationally recognized insurance expert with AutoInsurance.org , says, "Vehicle-related safety discounts can help offset the higher cost to insure newer cars."

Driver/Customer Discounts

A customer's driving history has a significant impact on rates, and a good driver discount can provide substantial savings. Most insurers offer a discount for bundling home and auto insurance and insuring multiple vehicles.

One driver-related discount that many are surprised to learn of is the good credit discount. Both Progressive and State Farm offer this way to save.

Personal Discounts

People in some lines of work are eligible for a discount. For example, nurses and other healthcare workers are qualified for savings with some insurance policies. Another popular discount that most insurers offer is for military service.

Other personal discounts include good student, further education, and recent graduate.

Check out AutoInsurance.org's complete analysis of auto insurance discounts here: Auto Insurance Discounts (2023) .

