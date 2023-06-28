Quantiphi Eliminates Need for Animal Testing, Transforms Drug Testing with Digital Animal Replacement Technology (DART)

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an award-winning , AI-first digital engineering company founded on the premise of solving what matters most to business through responsible AI , today announced the launch of Digital Animal Replacement Technology (DART) , a groundbreaking solution offering a humane and accurate alternative to traditional animal testing for drug discovery, manufacturing, and pre-clinical trials.

The FDA Modernization Act 2.0 , signed by US President Biden on Dec. 29, 2022, overturned the previous requirement of animal testing in new drug development, causing a surge in the quest for alternative methods for drug testing and biological products.

Animal testing has been a long-standing ethical concern, and a study estimated that each year in the US, more than 115 million animals are killed for experimentation. Moreover, its reliability and predictive value undermine responses to human physiology, as a study revealed 96% of drugs that pass animal tests fail in human clinical trials, contributing to high drug development expenses and delays in drug approval.

Quantiphi Global Leader in Healthcare and Life Science (HCLS), Bruno Nardone said Quantiphi pioneered DART, an innovative, AI-based solution by combining the potential of human biology and advanced digital technologies to accurately predict drug safety and efficacy, reducing animal testing and sacrifice in testing.

" DART represents our dedication to advancing pharmaceutical research and development in an ethical way," Nardone said. "DART uses ethically sourced human stem cells, a Digital Workstation, and artificial intelligence (AI) to predict drug safety based on stem cell-drug interactions. It uses advanced machine learning and computer vision algorithms, data analytics, and a well-developed wet-lab infrastructure to accelerate drug discovery while ensuring safety and efficacy."

Nardone said there are many additional benefits to DART beyond ethics.

"It enables early-stage decision-making, reduces cost, and improves time-to-market," Nardone said. "And it offers advantages like accelerated testing, customization based on genetic profiles, and relevance to human physiology."

DART marks a major milestone not only for Quantiphi but also for the pharmaceutical industry as a whole. Pharmaceutical companies can demonstrate ethical and sustainable practices by embracing this innovative solution while meeting the evolving needs of regulatory bodies, stakeholders, and society at large, opening up new avenues for collaboration and knowledge-sharing and fostering innovation and progress in the industry.

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of the business. Quantiphi solves the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud, data-engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve quantifiable business impact at unprecedented speed. We are passionate about our customers and obsessed with problem-solving to make products smarter, customer experiences frictionless, processes autonomous, and businesses safer by detecting risks, threats, and anomalies. Together with partners and customers, we embark on a data and AI-led transformation journey that delivers impactful and measurable results. For more on Quantiphi's capabilities, visit www.Quantiphi.com and learn more about DART at https://ai.quantiphi.com/digital-animal-replacement-technology and follow Quantiphi on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube.

