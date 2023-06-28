Special Aerospace Services Awarded Space Act Agreement with NASA to Develop Commercial, Autonomous Maneuvering Unit

AMU technology will further space exploration for future generations

BOULDER, Colo., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Aerospace Services, the leader in spaceflight engineering and hardware solutions for the aerospace industry, has been awarded a Space Act Agreement (SAA) by NASA to develop a commercial version of an Autonomous Maneuvering Unit (AMU) to be used in civil, commercial, and national security missions. Awarded under the second Collaborations for Commercial Space Capabilities (CCSC-2) initiative, the AMU system will allow safer assembly of commercial LEO (low Earth orbit) space stations, servicing, retrieval, and inspection of in-space systems.

"This agreement is critical in providing expertise, historical data, lessons learned, and access to NASA personnel in order for SAS to accelerate our commercial development of the AMU technology," said Special Aerospace Services Chief Technical Officer & Co-Founder Tim Bulk.

SAS has spent the last three years investing in in-space servicing technology, propulsion, and robotic technology, specifically in the prototype development of the AMU and the Astronaut Assist-AMU for commercial in-space servicing and mobility applications.

"SAS' AMU technology will rapidly advance commercial space-related efforts," said Special Aerospace Services President and Chief Executive Officer Heather Bulk. "We look forward to this partnership and long-term collaboration with NASA."

Special Aerospace Services is an industry leader in spaceflight engineering and hardware. Special Aerospace Services, along with its wholly owned subsidiary, SAS Flight Factory, offers a full-cycle solution portfolio that includes tactical engineering support in Spaceflight Safety™, propulsion, avionics, systems, safety, and launch site integration, as well as rapid prototyping, manufacturing, and launch services for clients such as NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the commercial spaceflight sector. Special Aerospace Services' team is committed to furthering humankind's dreams and endeavors in space and keeping the dream of space exploration alive for future generations.

