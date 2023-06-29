GOYA CARES SUPPORTS THE PRODUCTION AND RELEASE OF NEW MOVIE SOUND OF FREEDOM TO RAISE AWARENESS OF THE CHILD TRAFFICKING EPIDEMIC

In Theaters Nationwide July 4

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Cares, a global initiative dedicated to combating child trafficking and educating on child mental health, announces its support as executive producer for the release of the new movie SOUND OF FREEDOM, coming to theaters nationwide on July 4, to help raise awareness of the child trafficking epidemic.

"It has been a spiritual calling that led us to this point with the hopes to not just shed light but put an end to this horrific evil. We are proud to be a part of this movie since the beginning and support the incredible work of Eduardo Verástegui and Tim Ballard (film based upon his life). I founded Goya Cares with the guidance of the Holy Spirit and the inspiration of SOUND OF FREEDOM. Angels Studios is a Godsend that will raise awareness of this crisis and ultimately help put an end to this epidemic. In the words of Saint Mother Teresa, 'We must bring the child back to the center of our care and concern,'" said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods, and Executive Producer of SOUND OF FREEDOM.

Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, has used its international platform to establish Goya Cares as a global initiative, bringing together organizations and businesses to show solidarity and help communities recognize the dangers of child trafficking and the importance of preventative education.

"We are honored to have the support of Goya Foods for this critically important film with its life-changing message about the horrors of child trafficking and slavery. Every year, 2 million children are trafficked around the world, and it is our duty to do all we can to raise the alarm, step in, and do something to end it. Goya's support of SOUND OF FREEDOM stands out as an example of what successful companies should be doing to make a better world with their giving. In partnering with Goya, we are committed to pursuing justice until we ensure that our children remain safe and protected at home with their families where they belong," said Tim Ballard, Founder of Operation Underground Railroad and a Goya Cares Coalition Partner.

Many Goya Cares coalition partners help to recover, restore, and reunite survivors, while others help to raise awareness and provide schools with free access to preventative education curriculum and the Goya Cares' educational series LIGHT.

SOUND OF FREEDOM, starring Jim Caviezel, Academy Award Winner Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp, José Zúñiga, Eduardo Verástegui, who is also a producer, and written and directed by Alejandro Monteverde is based on the incredible true story that brings attention to the urgent matter of child trafficking through the heroic actions of former federal agent Tim Ballard. Fans can "pay it forward" by buying SOUND OF FREEDOM movie tickets for others to watch for free. Pay it forward details can be found here: www.Angel.com/sof

To learn more about Goya Cares, please visit: www.goyacares.com

