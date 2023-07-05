Essency EXR, the Revolutionary On-Demand Tank Water Heater Designed for Maximum Homeowner Enjoyment, Continues to Rollout Nationally

HOUSTON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essency, a leading provider of innovative home hot water solutions, is thrilled to announce the continuing national rollout of the Essency EXR water heater, designed to bring long-lasting hot water happiness to American homeowners. Unlike traditional storage-type water heaters, which typically last only eight to twelve years on average, the Essency EXR is built to endure for over 30 years, offering unmatched durability and performance.

The Essency EXR water heater stands tall as a hot water powerhouse for American homes. With its industry-leading 80-gallons per first hour rating it can stand and deliver enough hot water to handle as many as nine consecutive showers. And as the world’s first on-demand tank water heater, it captured a 2023 Edison Gold Award in the Innovation in Consumer Solutions -Sustainable Design category. (PRNewswire)

The Essency EXR takes the home water heating industry to the next level as a revolutionary on-demand tank water heater.

The Essency EXR is not just an ordinary water heater; it is the world's first on-demand tank water heater. With its cutting-edge technology, homeowners can enjoy a continuous supply of hot water whenever they need it. The innovative design of the EXR ensures optimal functionality, making it the ideal choice for households of all sizes.

"Reliable, affordable hot water is essential to our daily lives," says Nathalie Barendrecht, CEO, Essency "We envisioned a water heater that would last for decades and provide an ample supply of hot water even during peak shower times. The Essency EXR achieves just that, with an impressive 80-gallon first-hour rating, ensuring enough hot water for nine consecutive showers."

Barendrecht emphasizes the significance of the Essency EXR as the optimal choice for American homeowners. "It is the most practical, reliable, and economical option for anyone in need of a new or replacement water heater," she says. "The EXR is engineered to meet the diverse needs of homeowners and offers unrivaled performance that they can depend on for decades of daily use."

One of the standout features of the Essency EXR is its robust polymer storage tank, engineered to be tough, water-tight, and rust-proof. "To demonstrate our commitment to quality, we provide a 20-year leak-free guarantee for the storage tank, offering homeowners peace of mind and long-term protection," says Scott Isaksen, national sales director, Essency.

The heart of the Essency EXR rests in its hard-working stainless steel heat exchanger, which is essential for delivering rapid-fire hot water on demand. Essency provides a 6-year replacement warranty for the heat exchanger, ensuring reliable performance and customer satisfaction.

Plumbers praise the Essency for its ease of installation. Whether as a direct replacement for a standard tank-type water heater, for new-build installations in homes and wherever a new residential water heater is required, the EXR seamlessly integrates into any setting. Its elegant cabinet-type shape sets it apart, making it not only the most functional but also the most beautiful home water heater in the world, Barendrecht acclaims.

In addition to its exceptional longevity, the Essency EXR requires minimal maintenance throughout its extended life cycle. The absence of an anode rod eliminates the need for replacement, and the double-walled polymer tank eliminates the risk of leak-producing rust and corrosion. The EXR's unique operational setup utilizes its water tank as a high-powered thermal battery, efficiently transferring heat to incoming tap water through the oversized heat exchanger. This innovative system ensures that only fresh water from the external source enters the household system.

Essency invites homeowners to experience the next level of hot water satisfaction with the Essency EXR. It is the game-changer that eliminates worries about frequent water heater replacements and guarantees a reliable and abundant supply of hot water for years to come.

For more information about Essency and the Essency EXR, please visit our website at www.essencyhome.com. Essency water heaters are available for purchase and installation by factory certified plumbing contractors in an ever-expanding number of states: Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Texas, Arizona and Colorado, in particular. Ferguson is the exclusive U.S. distributor to the contractor trade for Essency water heaters. See the Ferguson online listing at https://www.ferguson.com/category/essency/_/N-zcnb0q.

