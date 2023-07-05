MERIWETHER COMPANIES ACQUIRES MORGAN RUN CLUB & RESORT IN RANCHO SANTA FE, CALIFORNIA

Developer Plans $25 Million Renovation to Reimagine Longstanding Private Club and Boutique Resort

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meriwether Companies, a private real estate investment and development firm, has acquired Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe, one of Southern California's most affluent communities. The resort and private club is set amid majestic hills and enjoys near-perfect year-round weather along with a prime location just five miles from the Pacific Ocean and Del Mar Racetrack, about 20 miles north of downtown San Diego. Situated across 200 acres, Morgan Run has long attracted members and guests seeking a variety of outdoor fitness offerings and boutique accommodations.

Meriwether Companies will invest more than $25 million in a renovation to enhance and reimagine the property, including its racquet sports, golf, dining and hotel components. Design and planning are already underway, and the work will be completed over the next two to three years with minimal disruption to member enjoyment of the property. Meriwether is known for fostering vibrant communities with a deep commitment to innovative outdoor recreation, health and wellness offerings.

Among its amenities, Morgan Run comprises a 27-hole championship golf course featuring its East, North and South course layouts, 320-yard driving range, short game practice facilities, 10 tennis hard courts, four pickleball courts, heated outdoor swimming pool, fitness facility and recreational programming and events. The resort also features a restaurant with indoor/outdoor dining, 17,000 square feet of private event space and 76 hotel rooms.

"We recognized an incredible opportunity to shape the future of what we consider to be a true diamond in the rough, a classic Southern California golf escape with rich history dating back to the 1960s," said David Likins, partner, Meriwether Companies. "We believe there is a gap in the market for a more casual, vibrant and community-oriented club that aligns with the north coastal San Diego market."

The construction will occur in phases, allowing the resort to remain open and providing a seamless transition throughout the exquisite refresh. Planned enhancements include: upgrades to the common areas in the dining, banquet and fitness spaces of the clubhouse; converting the existing spa into a communal recovery area; investments in the golf course irrigation, bunkering and re-grassing; construction of a new pool and casual dining outlet; renovation of the racquet sports area including the tennis, pickleball and sports courts; and an improved pool. The hotel will be completely revitalized with upscale exterior and interior room renovations along with new management and operations. Estimated completion for the enhancements is slated for late 2025.

"Racquet sports are having an exciting moment and we're looking forward to transforming this sector into a key pillar of the club," said Graham Culp, partner, Meriwether Companies. "Guests and members can look forward to a new world-class racquet facility and programming that rivals the best in California."

Meriwether Companies has extensive experience across private clubs and groundbreaking sports and wellness resorts. Current projects include: Coral Mountain La Quinta, a 400-acre master-planned property in La Quinta, California, with a proposed David McLay Kidd-designed golf course, best-in-class wellness facilities and a private residential community; Griffin Club Los Angeles, a Meriwether-developed and managed private sports club in Los Angeles boasting more than 1,500 memberships and four-acres of tennis, swim, fitness and social facilities; Aspen Club, a club and resort project in development in Aspen, Colorado, that will feature hospitality, dining, fitness, health and wellness offerings; Monument, a proposed private mountain and adventure sports development near Powder Mountain in Utah; and Parlor, a pair of innovative food hall and nightlife concepts in Kansas City and Oklahoma City.

About Meriwether Companies

Founded in 2011, Meriwether is a private real estate investment and development firm focused on resort master plan, hospitality, and commercial development. The firm's experience includes development of mountain destinations, private club offerings, signature food and beverage establishments and groundbreaking sports and wellness resorts with a focus in the western United States and Mexico. The partners of Meriwether include Graham Culp, Noah Hahn, Garrett Simon, Mike Burkart, Michael B. Schwab and David Likins. For more information on Meriwether and its principals, please visit www.meriwetherco.com.

