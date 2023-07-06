HONOR Announces Global Launch of the HONOR 90 Series

As the Co-pilot for Creators, the new HONOR 90 Series Combines Best-in-class Camera and Intelligent Features and More for Capturing Spontaneous Moments and Sharing Great Vibes

PARIS, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced the launch of the HONOR 90 Series in Global markets. Featuring an impressive 200MP Main Camera with an industry-leading Quad-Curved Floating Display with eye-comfort technology, the HONOR 90 packs groundbreaking hardware and software to empower the always-on generation to capture their everyday adventures in outstanding detail and share these great vibes to closed ones.

"At HONOR, we strive to empower consumers all around the world with our leading technology to seize the day and to share their vibe." said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd. "From the outstanding camera innovations and human-centric display solutions, through to the blazing fast performance enabled by best-in-class hardware and our intelligent MagicOS, the HONOR 90 Series will delight consumers worldwide with its exceptional experience, and particularly the content creators who are looking for a smart and dependable partner with which they capture their exciting lives."

HONOR 90: Powerful and Versatile Camera for Capturing Exquisite Photos and Videos

The all-new triple camera system consists of a 200MP Main Camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, a 12 MP ultra wide and macro camera with a 112° field of view and a 2MP Depth Camera that helps the camera more accurately gauge distance. Supporting multi-frame fusion, noise reduction algorithm and pixel binning to achieve the light-capturing performance that is equivalent to having large 2.24µm pixels(16-in-1), the 200MP Main Camera produces excellent high dynamic range (HDR) photos and detailed, bright shots in low light situations.

The HONOR 90 also introduces the new Portrait Mode, which helps users effortlessly create exceptional portraits with well-defined facial features, accurate skin tones and an authentic bokeh effect that naturally blends the background with the subject. For added flexibility, the Portrait Mode also supports capturing at 2X zoom to deliver imaging results that better highlight the subject in frame.

At the front, the 50MP Front Camera captures stunning selfies that are brimming with detail, making the HONOR 90 an ideal choice for budding content creators.

Designed to help vloggers streamline their workflows, the HONOR 90 also employs artificial intelligence (AI) for video denoising and video mode recommendations, as well as for AI Vlog Assistant that enables users to generate a social media-ready 15-second video with just a few taps. The HONOR 90 achieves omnidirectional noise reduction with a signal-to-noise ratio of 20dB, which is close to a professional recorder, allowing users to capture clear human voices without other noise disturbance.

Immersive Viewing Experience on Display

Equipped with a 6.7-inch Quad-Curved Floating Display[1], the HONOR 90 supports a high resolution of 2664x1200, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and up to 1.07 billion colors, bringing visual content to life in stunning colors and vivid clarity. Furthermore, the HONOR 90 supports a peak HDR brightness of 1600 nits, which allows for improved display readability even under bright light.

The display is fast and responsive with an adaptive screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz[2], which is dynamically adjusted according to the displayed content to strike the optimal balance between visual fluidity and battery life. In addition, with HDR10+ support and HDR certifications from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, the HONOR 90 ensures that users can enjoy an exceptional multimedia experience whether they are on the road or in the comfort of their homes.

Reflecting HONOR's commitment to human-centric technology, the HONOR 90 is equipped with industry-leading eye comfort features[3]. Received the TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification and achieved the risk-free dimming level, the HONOR 90 is perfect for today's entertainment-hungry generation who spend long hours viewing and watching content on their smartphones. The display supports the industry's highest Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming frequency of 3840Hz[4], effectively minimizing the strain it puts on users' eyes when it is set at low brightness. The display also features Dynamic Dimming that simulates natural light to alleviate eye fatigue, as well as HONOR's Circadian Night Display technology which filters blue light and promotes natural melatonin secretion to improve user sleep quality at night.

The HONOR 90 delivers a pleasing display that a great performance in most use cases, with strong performance in color and readability, which has also taken the 1st place in High-End Ranking of Display by DOXMAKR with an overall display score of 140.

Sleek and Stylish Design Inspired by Artisanal Craftsmanship

Inspired by haute couture and craftsmanship seen in luxury jewelry, the HONOR 90 exudes class with its 7.8mm[5] thin and 183g[6] lightweight body. The smooth, rounded edges wrapping the smartphone make it as much a joy to hold as to behold, and the Deeply Reinforced Glass provides users with peace of mind knowing their smartphone is built to last. At the rear, HONOR 90 features the iconic N Series classic Dual Ring Design, with rounded elements crafted with precise cutting techniques to produce a brilliant shine that adds an extra touch of elegance to the smartphone.

Incredible Battery Life Matched by Fast Performance

The HONOR 90 is embedded with a large 5000mAh[7] battery to support all-day use. On a single charge, the smartphone can provide up to 19.5 hours of continuous local video streaming. When its battery is low, users can take it back up to 45% with 66W HONOR SuperCharge in just 15 minutes, keeping downtime at a minimum. Fast and battery efficient, the HONOR 90 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition, which has a 20% better GPU and 30% better AI performance compared to its predecessor. The internal temperature is kept in check by a 147% larger vapor chamber, facilitating efficient heat dissipation that allows the HONOR 90 to stay cool to the touch even under load.

A Truly Personalized Experience with HONOR MagicOS 7.1

Running the latest Android 13-based HONOR MagicOS 7.1, the HONOR 90 and HONOR 90 Lite pack a raft of enhanced smart features like Magic Text, providing a smart life experience and enhancing productivity to the maximum.

Magic Text intelligently recognizes text on an image and allows users to directly perform actions with important information. For example, when Magic Text identifies a phone number, users can tap on it and choose an action from the menu, including calling, texting, and saving the number. Magic Text can also identify email addresses and website links for faster access to relevant services. You can enter the text recognition and scanning mode right away once through the digital viewfinder.

HONOR 90 Lite Makes Its Global Debut

Launched alongside HONOR 90, the HONOR 90 Lite is a stylish all-rounder boasting an incredible camera system, display and a range of smart features for enhanced user experience.

Elevating the photography experience, the HONOR 90 Lite features a rear 100MP Main Camera with a f/1.9 aperture, a 5MP Wide & Depth Camera and 2MP Macro Camera for capturing majestic landscape shots and intimate closeups. For selfie enthusiasts, the 16MP Front Camera delivers captivating self-portraits with defined features and enhanced colors. Additionally, the HONOR 90 Lite's 6.7-inch Edgeless Display[8] features an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90Hz[9], providing users with a buttery smooth visual experience. The display also has TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification and similar to HONOR 90, it supports a range of human-centric eye protection solutions including Dynamic Dimming and Circadian Night Display.

The HONOR 90 Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G system and a 4500mAh[10] battery. Users who enjoy keeping their media always accessible at their fingertips can take full advantage of the 8GB Memory and large 256GB storage drive of HONOR 90 Lite, which can keep 57,808 pictures, 22,322 songs or 892 HD videos[11] locally. The HONOR 90 Lite is also equipped with HONOR RAM Turbo (8GB+5GB), an HONOR technology that moves a portion of flash memory to RAM, meaning 8GB RAM can be increased to 13GB RAM.

HONOR Pad X9 comes with eXtra Vision and eXtra Power

Alongside the HONOR 90 series, HONOR unveiled the latest HONOR Pad X9 in the Paris event as well. Boasting an impressive 11.5-inch HONOR FullView Display, six-speaker audio system with HONOR Histen sound tuning technology, and up to 128GB storage[12], the HONOR Pad X9 offers a superior entertainment and educational experience with its host of smart features and an elegant look. Featuring the HONOR FullView display, the HONOR Pad X9 supports a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels and has an exceptional screen-to-body ratio of 86% for an optimum viewing experience. HONOR Pad X9's dual-mirror dual-ring deco design complements the tough contouring to produce a stylish form factor that has a thickness of only 6.9mm[13] and weighs just 495g[14].

The HONOR Pad X9 comes with the latest Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 with smart features like HONOR Connect. With HONOR Connect, users can use multiple HONOR devices at once to view notifications, and transfer files between devices on a single screen. The massive screen and high resolution of the tablet also allow for greater multitasking possibilities through APP Multiplier, which are two built-in MagicOS features that enable split-screen viewing.

Pricing and Availability

The HONOR 90 is available in a range of fashionable color options including Midnight Black, Emerald Green, Diamond Silver, Peacock Blue, while the HONOR 90 Lite is available in three – Cyan Lake, Titanium Silver, and Midnight Black[15]. Starting from mid to late July, the HONOR 90 will be available in select international markets with suggested retail price starting at €549. HONOR 90 Lite is available starting at €299.

Drawing inspiration from the universe, the HONOR Pad X9 is available in Space Grey at a price of €249.

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at www.hihonor.com.

[1] Data from HONOR labs. [2] On different application interfaces and gaming screens, the screen refresh rate may be slightly different. [3] The 3840Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming technology of HONOR 90 is TÜV Rheinland Flicker-free certified and achieves the risk-free dimming level, which only takes effect when the refresh rate is 120Hz. The testing standard for the TÜV Rheinland Flicker-free certification follows the correlation between the flicker risk level and the flicker frequency in the IEEE Std 1789-2015 standard, which defines the flicker-free level as when the dimming frequency is higher than 3125Hz. The phone is not medical equipment and is not available for treatment. [4] The screen supports a maximum high-frequency PWM dimming of 3840Hz, which takes effect in low-brightness scenarios. Please refer to the actual experience. The phone is not a medical equipment and is not available for treatment. [5] Data from HONOR labs. Actual dimensions may vary based on the configuration, manufacturing process, and measurement method. The thickness (7.8mm) of the phone does not include the camera bump. [6] Data from HONOR labs. Total weight include battery. Actual weight may vary due to product configurations, manufacturing processes, and measuring methods. [7] The typical capacity is 5000mAh, and the rated capacity is 4900Ah. (Non-removable Battery) [8] With a rounded corners design on the display, the diagonal length of the screen is 6.7 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller). [9] On different application interfaces and gaming screens, the screen refresh rate may be slightly different. [10] The typical capacity is 4500mAh, and the rated capacity of the battery is 4400mAh. (Non-removable Battery). [11] Data from HONOR labs. Capacity is calculated assuming the file sizes of each song, picture and video are 10MB, 4MB and 250MB respectively. Actual quantity of files may vary by file size. [12] The available internal storage may be smaller as part of the internal storage is occupied by software. Actual memory space may change due to application updates, user operations, and other related factors. [13] Data from HONOR labs. [14] Refers to the Wi-Fi only models. Models supporting LTE connectivity weigh approximately 499g. Data comes from HONOR labs. The actual weight may vary based on the configurations, manufacturing process, and method of measurement. [15] Color availability may vary by region.

