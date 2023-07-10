256 Network New York Private Gathering Brings Together Biggest Global Investors Like Accel, Harry Winston Family & Millenium Partners

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The exclusive, invitation-only organization 256 Network, made up of influential decision makers and asset allocators within the global innovation sector, recently orchestrated the second edition of its sought-after 2023 Private Gathering. Hosted at the prestigious St. Regis Hotel in New York City, the event was a resounding success.

The networking event was brought to life by the sponsorship of Assiduus Global INC. one of the world's leading and most dynamic cross-border E-commerce accelerators. Assiduus Global INC. enables Fortune 500 brands and international SME D2C brands to go cross-border across 20+ countries, across 12+ marketplaces. Assiduus also enables global Shopify fulfillment through their tech enabled end-to-end distribution and supply chain platform. This is made possible through its proprietary patent-pending technology. Collaborating with a remarkable roster of 100+ brands, they are also one of the world's only few PAT positive companies.

Assiduus Global INC. is headquartered in the United States, with strategically positioned offices in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the UAE and India. Assiduus leverages their innovative tech solutions to reduce brands' marketing and fulfillment costs by 30% and reduce inventory planning and supply chain costs by 65%.

Assiduus has grown by over 2000% since its inception and was ranked No. 8 on Deloitte's fast 50 tech enabled companies.

The 256 Network Uniting Global Innovators event drew together a distinguished group of family offices, LPs, and GPs from throughout the United States.

More than $50 billion in assets under management (AUM) were represented by the esteemed attendees, making the event a nexus of opportunity for networking and collaboration between some of the industry's most highly regarded players. It provided a stage for a spectrum of influential professionals from diverse sectors, fostering a vibrant atmosphere teeming with unparalleled opportunities.

After the successful launch of the 256 chapters of SEA and Middle East, the USA chapter is the next step in creating a local presence in the North America region.

256 Network's Founder, Dhruv Sehra, shared his delight about the successful event, stating, "The launch of 256 Network's USA chapter marks an important milestone in our mission to redefine the global landscape of asset allocation. As we expand our reach into the United States, we are thrilled to provide a platform that will serve as the premier network for asset allocators and Limited Partners worldwide."

"Our vision for the USA chapter is to foster an ecosystem that propels innovation, collaboration, and strategic partnerships. By connecting industry leaders, thought-provoking ideas, and promising investment opportunities, we aim to revolutionize the US asset allocation environment and drive sustainable growth."

"At 256 Network, we believe that the power of collective intelligence and diverse perspectives can unlock unprecedented value. Our commitment to facilitating connections, knowledge sharing, and deal flow will empower asset allocators and Limited Partners to seize unique opportunities and navigate the ever-evolving investment landscape."

Founded five years, the organization has swiftly grown to be one of the most prominent LP-GP networks in the world, concentrating on emerging markets. It now boasts a membership exceeding 695 members, collectively managing a staggering $3T in assets. With representatives from more than 400 asset management firms across 40 countries, 256 Network has cemented itself as a powerhouse within the global innovation sphere.

256 Network has a history of facilitating over 100 global gatherings, creating myriad connections that have paved the way for transformative partnerships, significant funding opportunities, and fortuitous encounters. The network includes managing directors and general partners from leading venture capital, private equity, and limited partner firms, as well as professionals from other asset classes, such as public markets, debt, commodities, and art. 256 Network's subnetworks cater to a variety of niches, including Limited Partners Only, Fintech, SaaS, Web3.0, Gaming, and Emerging Fund Managers.

"256 Network has been at the forefront of revolutionising the global asset allocation landscape, bridging the gap between diverse geographies such as SEA and USA fostering trust between asset allocators and managers," emphasized Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner of Accel Partners and a Founding Board Member of 256 Network.

He continued, "As we expand our footprint with the establishment of the 256 Network's USA chapter, we embark on an exciting new phase. With our extensive network of top-tier asset allocators and Limited Partners, we are poised to become the go-to platform for industry leaders seeking unparalleled opportunities and connections in the United States. Our vision is to create an environment that thrives on collaboration, innovation, and strategic partnerships. Through our USA chapter, we aim to empower asset allocators and Limited Partners with unique insights, facilitating cross-border collaboration and driving transformative growth."

About 256 Network:

256 Network is a private, invite-only organization of asset allocators and decision makers in the global innovation ecosystem. In the last 4 years, the network has grown to 695 members, Managing ~$3T in assets cumulatively with over 400+ asset management firms in 40 countries. Their members are not only MDs and GPs of every major VC, PE and LP globally but also managers across other asset classes like public markets, debt, commodities and even art. They have hosted over 100+ gatherings and made numerous connections in over 40 countries across the world.

Among its esteemed members are well-recognized entities like Sequoia, Accel, TPG, KKR, Mirae, Qatar Investment Authority, GGV Capital, Oppenheimer, ICONIQ, Hillspire, Franklin Templeton, ADIC, Hero Motocrop, Daimler Family Office, British International Investments, NaverCorp, Harborvest, Chimera Capital and more.

