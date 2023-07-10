BlueAlly Acquires B2B Technologies, Strengthening Cloud Presence & Expanding Vendor Alliances

CARY, N.C., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueAlly Technology Solutions, a Source Capital portfolio company, has announced its acquisition of B2B Technologies, a pioneering organization renowned for creating new ways of doing business using the internet and specializing in the integration of cloud operations. This strategic acquisition adds to the broad spectrum of services and solutions available to clients while solidifying BlueAlly's market standing.

B2B Technologies has a legacy of delivering ground-breaking software tools that have earned industry recognition from experts like The Gartner Group, and a long-standing history as a Microsoft Cloud Partner. Their emphasis on cloud adoption and migration, application modernization, mobile device management, and security solutions using Microsoft technologies represents additional depth being layered into the BlueAlly offering.

The CEO of BlueAlly Technology Solutions, George Barkley, spoke of his optimism for the new acquisition, remarking, "This acquisition underscores our continuing dedication to reinventing the Value-Added Reseller model. This deal brings together the best minds in the industry, and I expect it to result in heightened value for all our clients."

David Coulter, the CTO of BlueAlly, commented that, "The integration of B2B Technologies into the BlueAlly portfolio not only enhances an already strong client service experience but also strengthens existing cloud-based solutions, with a strong focus on Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Communication, Security, and Application Development."

Frank Fuerst, CEO of B2B Technologies, shared his enthusiasm, saying, "Joining forces with BlueAlly aligns with our vision of the future. As a united team, we are now even more capable, efficient, and faster. We eagerly anticipate being able to provide a much broader set of IT solutions and deliver more value to our clients."

As BlueAlly Technology Solutions and B2B Technologies move forward together, their focus remains on providing superior quality solutions, expert consultation, and exceptional client service. Integrating B2B Technologies into BlueAlly Technology Solutions' existing portfolio will present clients with even greater value and a more extensive range of IT solutions to meet their ever-changing needs.

For more information about the acquisition and its benefits to customers, please visit BlueAlly.com or contact David Coulter, BlueAlly CTO.

About BlueAlly Technology Solutions:

BlueAlly Technology Solutions, headquartered in Cary, NC, has been delivering comprehensive IT solutions to businesses of all sizes, government entities, educational institutions, and regulated industries nationwide since 1999. The company is focused on security governance & compliance, cloud & infrastructure, and application & automation, and offers consulting and managed services in these solution categories.

About B2B Technologies:

B2B Technologies, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a Microsoft Cloud Partner in multiple Solution Areas, providing business productivity solutions using Azure, SharePoint, Teams, Power BI, and Microsoft 365. B2B's mission is to help its customers improve productivity, reduce risk, and maximize the return on their IT investments.

About Source Capital:

Source Capital is a private equity firm that invests in mature, middle-market companies across a range of industries. Source Capital's investment strategy targets growing companies with greater than $2 million in EBITDA seeking a growth-oriented partner. Source Capital was founded in 2002 and has offices in Atlanta and San Francisco.

