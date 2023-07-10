Noodles & Company Celebrates National Mac & Cheese Day With Three Days of $3 Wisconsin Mac & Cheese

The home of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese honors its Noodles Rewards members with a cheesy good offer during Macapalooza from July 14-16

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company , the national fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness with its globally inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture is going big for National Mac & Cheese Day by inviting all Noodles Rewards members to join in on Macapalooza, a three-day celebration dedicated to Mac & Cheese. From July 14-16, 2023, Noodles Rewards member can snag a regular-sized bowl of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese for only $3 each day.

The Number One Spot to Celebrate Mac & Cheese Day

Wisconsin Mac & Cheese is Noodles' most-ordered dish across its menu nationwide, making Noodles the best place to celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day. Noodles & Company sets the standard for mac & cheese with its craveable high-quality ingredients and proprietary cheese sauce. The iconic Wisconsin Mac & Cheese is made with a gluten-free and rBST-free creamy cheese sauce, premium aged cheddars, and decadent elbow macaroni noodles, making it a fan-favorite for more than 28 years.

"National Mac & Cheese Day is not only one of our most coveted days of the year—it's also a day we pay homage to our award-winning dish and our guests who have made Noodles & Company what it is today," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "This year, we decided one day just wasn't enough and created Noodles' Macapalooza to extend our Mac & Cheese celebration all weekend long. Each year we sell more than 13.5 million bowls of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese and go through more than three million pounds of premium cheese sauce to make the famous dish. To further spread Uncommon Goodness, we made National Mac & Cheese Day three times better."

Join Noodles Rewards Today

This National Mac & Cheese Day offer is exclusive to all current Noodles Rewards members and any new members who sign up before or during Macapalooza. Rewards Members can redeem a $3 regular-sized bowl of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese once per day throughout the celebration. Becoming a Noodles Rewards Member is simple. Guests can sign up for free online or via the Noodles Rewards mobile app and will receive the offer in their account to be redeemed that same day.

For even more offers and goodness, new Noodles Rewards members receive a reward for a free entrée after their first purchase using their Noodles Rewards account and immediately start earning points with every order. Members also have access to exclusive offers such as birthday rewards and the all-new Extra Goodness platform, which guarantees "always-on" rewards for members.

Guests can conveniently get their noodle-fix via quick pickup, curbside pick-up, or through Noodles' direct delivery service by placing an order online at noodles.com, or the Noodles mobile app. By placing an order with Noodles' direct delivery, guests will receive their fresh Noodles order with prompt, quality service from a Noodles team member with no extended wait times or extra fees. Guests can also get their noodle on by visiting their nearest Noodles location. For more information please visit https://www.noodles.com/rewards/ .

About Noodles & Company:

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of America's Favorite Restaurants by Newsweek, and one of the Top 500 Franchises by Franchise Times, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021. Additionally, QSR recently named Noodles one of 2022's Best Brands to Work For, and the Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of 2023's Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

