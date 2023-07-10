Shapiro + Raj Launches Dedicated Technology Practice, Strengthening Its Industry Expertise

CHICAGO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, the largest minority owned insights consultancy, is pleased to announce the launch of its dedicated Technology Practice. This dedicated team will complement Shapiro+Raj's already established Life Science, Home Improvement, and Financial Services Practices, solidifying its position as a top 25 most innovative agency and #1 strategic consultancy globally. With a focus on delivering future-forward insights and empowering clients to shape the future, the Technology Practice will provide invaluable support in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Heading the Technology Practice will be Scott Swigart, a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience serving technology companies, particularly in the B2B space. Mr. Swigart has a remarkable track record of successfully assisting technology companies in redefining their marketing strategies, developing go-to-market plans, guiding product roadmap development, optimizing sales teams, and more. He will be supported by a team of eight tech-domain expert researchers, collectively forming the backbone of the dedicated Technology Practice.

Scott Swigart expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our team is thrilled to be joining Shapiro+Raj. As the dedicated Technology Practice, we bring our extensive knowledge in B2B technology and are excited to combine that with Shapiro+Raj's cutting-edge approaches and tools to facilitate growth and assist technology-focused clients in shaping the future rather than just reacting to it."

"Scott Swigart and his team embody the perfect fit with Shapiro+Raj. We share a common dedication to propelling growth through strategic insight and a daring, inventive spirit. With Scott's deep category expertise merging with Shapiro+Raj's established behavioral science methods and strategic acumen, the dedicated Technology Practice becomes a catalyst for game-changing, forward-looking insights that ignite transformative outcomes within the Technology industry," said Zain Raj, Chairman + CEO.

The launch of the dedicated Technology Practice signifies Shapiro+Raj's commitment to continuously expanding its capabilities and providing clients with unparalleled industry expertise. With this strategic move, the consultancy aims to further strengthen its position as the go-to partner for organizations seeking to navigate the complex technology landscape and unlock their full growth potential.

