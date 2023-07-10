Toyota Auto Insurance Expands to Colorado, Georgia and Oregon

Toyota's premier auto insurance product continues its national rollout

PLANO, Texas, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Auto Insurance, the automaker's branded insurance product, is now available to customers residing in the states of Colorado, Georgia and Oregon. Introduced to select markets in 2021, Toyota Auto Insurance offers customers quality, customizable coverage at affordable rates. Now, Toyota Auto Insurance customers in the Centennial State, the Peach State and the Beaver State will be able to receive an immediate upfront discount and may be able to save even more with good driver, good student, or multipolicy discounts.*

Toyota Auto Insurance offers consumers a quick, easy and flexible policy purchase process via Toyota's state-of-the-art mobile app, call center agents, participating Toyota dealerships and the ToyotaAutoInsurance.com website. The insurance may be applied to both Toyota and non-Toyota vehicles in a customer's household.

"We're excited to continue our rollout of Toyota Auto Insurance, expanding our reach to even more customers," said Rob Spencer, Toyota Insurance President. "We look forward to offering our customers in Colorado, Georgia and Oregon exceptional value and top-tier service to enhance their Toyota ownership experience."

Currently, Toyota Auto Insurance is available in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Toyota Auto Insurance customers benefit from more than 90 years of insurance insights, knowledge, and award-winning claims support—all provided by Toggle, part of Farmers Insurance®.

Interested customers can visit ToyotaAutoInsurance.com to obtain a quote and purchase insurance. Customers may also call (877) 249-0086 with any questions.

*Coverage options and discounts vary by state.

About Toyota Insurance

Toyota Insurance is a brand name of Toyota Insurance Management Solutions USA, LLC (TIMS), an independent licensed insurance agency specializing in Property & Casualty insurance offerings, partnering with top insurance companies to allow customers to choose the best options for their needs. TIMS is a Delaware-domiciled limited liability company with its principal place of business at 7600 Windrose Avenue, Suite G240, Plano, TX 75024, USA. In California, TIMS operates under the name Toyota Insurance Management Solutions, LLC and license number 0L46875. For information about Toyota Insurance, please visit www.toyotainsurance.com.

About Toggle®

Toyota Auto Insurance is underwritten by Toggle Insurance Company in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, and Tennessee, by Mid-Century Insurance Company in South Carolina, Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company in Texas, and 21st Century Casualty Company in California (#3134-4, domiciled in California). Toggle is a new kind of insurance company backed by the stability of Farmers®️, with over 90 years of experience delivering best in class service and claims. Founded in 2018, Toggle is reimagining the insurance industry by creating unique products and embedded experiences for today's modern consumers and brands. The company offers fully digital insurance solutions and provides customers and brand partners with simple, affordable, and highly customizable products to fit their needs. For more information, visit www.gettoggle.com.

Media Contact:

Derrick Brown

469-486-9065

