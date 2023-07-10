UL Solutions Acquires Healthy Buildings International

This acquisition broadens UL Solutions' global expertise in indoor environmental quality and health and safety across the built environment value chain.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced its acquisition of Healthy Buildings International, a U.K.-based health, safety and compliance company with expertise in indoor environmental quality, building health and safety, water audits and fire safety.

UL Solutions has acquired Healthy Buildings International, a U.K.-based health, safety and compliance company with expertise in indoor environmental quality, building health and safety, water audits and fire safety. The acquisition allows UL Solutions to expand its indoor environmental inspection services to include its Verified Healthy Building program in the U.K. and Europe. (PRNewswire)

"The pandemic heightened our collective awareness of the safety and quality of our indoor environment," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO, UL Solutions Inc. "This acquisition allows us to broaden our global expertise, helping building owners and managers to demonstrate their commitment to improved indoor environmental quality for tenants and communities."

The acquisition allows UL Solutions to expand its indoor environmental inspection services to include the Verified Healthy Building program in the U.K. and Europe. The verification program features three tiers to provide owners, occupants and tenants peace of mind: Verified Healthy Building for Indoor Air, Verified Healthy Building for Indoor Air and Water and Verified Healthy Building for Indoor Environment. UL Solutions also intends to leverage Healthy Buildings International's proprietary software, RecordsForBuildings, to help centralize all health, safety and compliance risk assessments and routine building inspections into one online system.

"With building health playing such a critical role in the physical and psychological well-being of tenants, we are pleased that this acquisition allows us to offer a software solution that provides owners and managers a comprehensive understanding of a building's indoor environmental quality compliance status," said John Genovesi, executive vice president and president of Software and Advisory, UL Solutions. "Healthy Buildings International supports our mission of working for a safer world while allowing us to accommodate the global demand for sustainable buildings that provide a best-in-class experience."

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Reading, Berkshire, Healthy Buildings International focuses on the indoor environment, providing advisory and software-related building safety services. This acquisition accelerates UL Solutions' momentum in the indoor environmental quality industry, which began in 2019.

"Healthy Buildings International's reputation for excellence and dedication to strong customer relationships make the company an ideal fit for UL Solutions," said Mike Jamfrey, managing director, Healthy Buildings International. "We are excited to join UL Solutions and apply our expertise to join the organization's more than 15,000 employees in working for a safer world."

The transaction closed on July 5, 2023.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Press contact:

Steven Brewster

UL Solutions

ULNews@UL.com

1+847.664.8425

UL Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/UL Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UL Solutions