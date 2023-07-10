Vandalia Health Extends Oracle Health's EHR Across Systems to Enhance Patient Care

System wide patient records across newly merged hospitals will help caregivers better treat patients no matter the location

AUSTIN, Texas, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Months after Charleston Area Medical Center and Mon Health merged to create Vandalia Health, the West Virginia-based health system signed a 10-year agreement to extend Oracle Health's electronic health records (EHR) across its system. Standardizing a single EHR across all Vandalia medical clinics will help improve care team coordination, enhance patient and caregiver experiences, and strengthen care continuity across the system.

"Oracle has been a critical partner in supporting our growth and helping bring our systems into alignment," said Jeff Sandene, executive vice president and CFO, Vandalia Health. "As we look for improvements in our revenue cycle and workflow processes, we look forward to leveraging the next generation of Oracle Health solutions to enhance patient care and achieve our goals."

Vandalia Health is the second largest private sector employer in West Virginia with nearly 12,000 employees between Charleston Area Medical Center and Mon Health.

Charleston Area Medical Center, a part of Vandalia Health, is a nonprofit, 1,103-bed regional referral center made up of six hospitals. Since transitioning to Oracle Health EHR in 2016, Charleston Area Medical Center has worked closely with Oracle to optimize its clinically driven revenue cycle resulting in an increase in average daily revenue. The medical center is scheduled to go live with RevElate, Oracle's newest patient accounting solution, later this year.

Mon Health, also now a part of Vandalia Health, directly or indirectly operates or manages six hospitals in West Virginia, including Mon Health Medical Center, a CMS 4-Star Hospital and Leapfrog Grade B Safety Hospital. Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital is a CMS 5-Star Hospital and a Leapfrog Grade A Safety Hospital. Mon Health operates health care facilities in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

"Aligning technology across venues helps health systems such as Vandalia Health scale to new capabilities with the goal of improving patient outcomes," said Travis Dalton, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health. "Oracle Health solutions put the right tools into care staff's hands, so they can improve patient care by spending more time engaging with patients and less time on administrative tasks."

With the recent acquisitions of additional medical centers, Vandalia will continue to help provide local access to high quality care with enhanced EHR solutions that promote positive health outcomes for patients across the state.

