Acclaro Medical Unveils Rebranding of Flagship Product UltraClear Cold Fiber Laser, Paving the Way for Next-Level Innovation and Customer Engagement

Acclaro Medical Unveils Rebranding of Flagship Product UltraClear Cold Fiber Laser, Paving the Way for Next-Level Innovation and Customer Engagement

~ New visual brand identity showcases the transformative power of 3DIntelliPulse™ technology

SMITHFIELD, R.I., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaro Medical, a trailblazer in the aesthetic medical laser sector, is pleased to announce the rebranding of its flagship product, UltraClear® Cold Fiber Laser. The strategic initiative marks an important milestone in the company's evolution, signaling a fresh chapter of growth filled with enhanced customer experiences, groundbreaking innovations, and significant market presence.

The World's First Cold Fractional Ablative Fiber Laser (PRNewswire)

New visual brand identity showcases the transformative power of 3DIntelliPulse™ technology.

"With a steadfast commitment to staying ahead of the curve and meeting the evolving needs of its diverse customer base, Acclaro Medical revamped the UltraClear brand to build a stronger position in the market with a new robust image," noted Acclaro Medical's Helen Fang, CEO, and Co-Founder, adding: "The rebranding process also aims to differentiate the first-of-its-kind cold fiber laser, forge deeper connections with its users and attract new customers and advocates."

From a design perspective, the proactive rebranding encompasses a new visual identity, notably an updated logo and color palette, plus a revitalized brand essence that serves to increase recognition of UltraClear's clinical advantages. In particular, the transformative power of its 3DIntelliPulse™ technology and its ability to provide optimal outcomes with minimal downtime and patient discomfort is at the core of the brand refresh.

"The inspiration for the rebrand came from the essence of UltraClear's proprietary 3DIntelliPulse technology," stated Chris Zajac, VP of Marketing at Acclaro. "The new visual identity reflects the seamless blending of colors, analogous to how our blended pulse technology combines cold ablative pulses with dialed-in thermal energy. This integration creates a harmonious and efficacious fusion of energies that minimize unwanted collateral thermal damage while delivering remarkable clinical results."

"Another objective of the rebrand is to highlight the company's ongoing commitment to creating value, innovating, and maintaining the highest standards of patient care," added Acclaro Medical's Shlomo Assa, President, and Co-Founder.

"At the heart of this rebranding endeavor lies an unwavering focus on our customers and their patients," said Kassandra Lepack, Chief Business Development Officer Acclaro Medical. "By actively listening and gaining valuable insights from our users and advisors, our rebranding incorporates key changes and updates that resonate with the aspirations, needs, and preferences of the target audience for our unique laser technology."

Acclaro Medical invites customers, partners, and stakeholders to celebrate with us as we embark on this exciting new phase in the evolution of UltraClear.

About Acclaro Medical

Acclaro Medical is a pioneering medical technology company focused on developing cutting-edge solutions that improve patient care and redefine medical practices. With a relentless commitment to innovation and a team of dedicated professionals, Acclaro Medical continues to push the boundaries and drive positive changes in the medical aesthetic industry. For more information, please visit www.ultraclearlaser.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nadine Tosk

Nadine Tosk Communications

504.453.8344

nadinepr@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acclaro Medical Corporation