Feetures Hits its Stride with NetSuite

NetSuite Analytics Warehouse helps family-owned and operated sports apparel business understand sales trends and set performance records

AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Feetures, a leading performance sock brand, is working with Oracle NetSuite to achieve its mission to support runners and other athletes in the pursuit of healthy and active lifestyles. With NetSuite and NetSuite Analytics Warehouse, Feetures has been able to improve complex demand forecasting and gain actionable insights to expand its retail footprint and sell its products in over 50 countries.

Founded in 2002, Feetures produces technically advanced socks to help runners perform at their best. It operates an ecommerce business, works with retailers including DICK's Sporting Goods, Nordstrom, and REI, and has a wholesale business that works with running, golf, and tennis specialty stores collectively generating $45 million annually. To meet increasing demand for its high-performance apparel and simplify its operations, Feetures needed to replace its QuickBooks and FishBowl systems with an integrated and scalable business platform. After careful evaluation, Feetures selected NetSuite as its new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

"We operate a complex business with multiple distribution channels and over one thousand SKUs of high-performance socks customized for practically every runner and activity," said Daniel Roath, IT manager, Feetures. "With NetSuite Analytics Warehouse, we have been able to consolidate all sources of data into a single repository and it helps us analyze and glean actionable information while saving time and eliminating manual tasks. With years of historical data, we are excited to finally be able to uncover product patterns and customer insights to drive better business decisions."

With NetSuite, Feetures has been able to consolidate, automate, and enhance its operations on an integrated business system. NetSuite Analytics Warehouse enables Feetures to quickly process data from Google Analytics, NetSuite, Shopify, and SPS Commerce and tease out near- and long-term trends in customer behavior, inventory, and financials. In addition, NetSuite Connector automatically transfers data between NetSuite and Shopify, making it easy to experiment with different SKUs and track trends to fuel sales strategy. To build on the success it has achieved with NetSuite, Feetures is exploring NetSuite Planning and Budgeting to further increase efficiencies by automating labor-intensive planning and budgeting processes, so that its finance team can quickly and easily produce budgets and forecasts.

"Feetures is helping runners and other athletes globally pursue healthy and active lifestyles and the success it has been able to achieve is very impressive," said David Rodman, senior vice president of customer success, Oracle NetSuite. "With NetSuite, Feetures has been able to gain a unified view of its business, streamline its financial operations, and understand the customer better. The insights and efficiencies delivered by NetSuite help the Feetures team stay focused on their goal of producing the best performance socks in the world."

