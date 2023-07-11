Gomez Trial Attorneys announces the addition of Trial Attorney Alyshia Lord to San Diego, CA office.

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alyshia Lord is a trial attorney who focuses her practice on personal injury and premises liability litigation. As a career plaintiff's attorney, Alyshia has spent her entire profession aggressively advocating and fighting for those wrongfully harmed by others as a result of medical negligence, sexual abuse, traffic collisions, property owner negligence, and illegal consumer practices. At Gomez Trial Attorneys, Alyshia applies this experience to her zealous representation of clients injured primarily in traffic collisions and slip-and-fall-incidents.

Prior to joining Gomez Trial Attorneys, Alyshia worked at a leading national law firm for victims of childhood sexual abuse, exclusively representing survivors of abuse at a children's residential care center in Los Angeles County. In addition to empowering survivors of sexual abuse by giving them a voice and advocating for justice through civil litigation, Alyshia helped hundreds of clients obtain lucrative settlements and successful resolution of their claims while working at a well-known plaintiff's personal injury law firm here in San Diego. Alyshia also brings her experience in complex civil litigation of plaintiff class actions relating to Consumer's Rights and knowledge of California's Worker's Compensation system as a former applicant's attorney helping injured workers obtain benefits owed by the insurer.

Alyshia earned her Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Texas State University, where she graduated summa cum laude, and later earned her Juris Doctor from California Western School of Law in 2015. While a law student, Alyshia devoted much of her time to The California Innocence Project, helping to free the wrongfully convicted from prison and working to reform the criminal justice system, after her selection into California Western School of Law's prestigious program in 2013. In addition, she spent several semesters interning at the San Diego County Public Defender's Office, including the Juvenile Delinquency Division, where she provided legal assistance to individuals financially unable to retain private counsel and charged with crimes in state court.

When Alyshia is not busy advocating for her clients, she enjoys spending time with her partner and their four-legged family member, 145-pound Rottweiler who answers to the name of Rosco, and attending country music and rock concerts. She is also an avid fitness enthusiast, working out several days a week to maintain physical health and mental wellness.

Founder and President John Gomez states, "I am beyond thrilled to add such a talented and respected trial attorney as Ms. Lord to our growing team. She will make an immediate impact on our ability to get the very best results for our clients."

Gomez Trial Attorneys is one of California's leading plaintiffs trial firms. With 7 offices throughout the State, Gomez Trial Attorneys has the resources, experience, and knowledge to take on even the biggest defendants and most challenging cases. For more information about Gomez Trial Attorneys visit TheGomezFirm.Com or call 833-Get-Gomez.

