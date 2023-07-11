HELLO PEDIATRICS COMPLETES SERIES B FUNDING ROUND SUPPORTING PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT INCLUDING BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES

The round was led by Sequoia Health Strategies and Dialectic Capital

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Pediatrics, a leading provider of comprehensive, after-hours telehealth services led by a team of board-certified pediatricians has completed a series B round of funding. In addition to $3 million in new capital the company announced Paul Portsmore, CEO of Sequoia Health Strategies will join the board as its new Chairman and Sandy Chung, MD, a prominent, board-certified pediatrician will also join the board. Lastly John Fichthorn, Managing Partner of Dialectic Capital will also join the board in addition to leading the series B round.

Since its founding in 2022 Hello Pediatrics has established itself as an invaluable resource to both families and their pediatricians. They provide higher quality of care than an urgent care center or an ER visit due to their partnership and collaboration with the child's primary care pediatrician or family physician.

The investment will support the addition of child and family integrated behavioral health services, expansion into new states and technology enhancements to improve the customer and provider experience.

Dr. Sandy Chung, board member and renowned pediatrician, expressed her excitement about the prospects of Hello Pediatrics and the impact it can have on pediatric healthcare. She stated, "I am thrilled to be on the board of Hello Pediatrics and contribute to their mission of providing comprehensive and accessible healthcare services to children. By integrating behavioral health services into their platform, Hello Pediatrics is taking a significant step towards addressing the holistic needs of young patients and their families. This innovative approach will undoubtedly improve the overall well-being of children and enhance the delivery of pediatric care."

Furthermore, Dr. Chung spotlighted the importance of Hello Pediatrics' collaboration with primary care pediatricians and family physicians, emphasizing the company's commitment to fostering strong relationships within the healthcare ecosystem. "Hello Pediatrics recognizes the crucial role that the medical home plays in a child's healthcare journey. By working closely with the child's primary care provider, Hello Pediatrics ensures continuity of care and reinforces the trust between families and their pediatricians. I am honored to be part of a company that values this partnership and seeks to enhance the healthcare experience for all involved."

As Mr. Portsmore highlighted, "having been in the healthcare space for decades and seeing what Hello Pediatrics provides from a health plan and payor lens, the company not only brings immense value to children, their families and care teams, but addresses the total cost of care by providing timely access and appropriate level of care through its virtual model."

The CEO of Hello Pediatrics, Lucy Janoyan, in conjunction with the completion of the series B funding round, conveyed a bullish outlook for the company and its industry, "we are incredibly grateful for the support and confidence shown by Sequoia Health Strategies, Dialectic Capital, and our esteemed investors. This funding will enable us to advance our mission of transforming pediatric healthcare through innovative telehealth solutions. By expanding into new states, we aim to reach more families in need of accessible and high-quality care for their children."

Mrs. Janoyan further stressed the company's commitment to technology investment, recognizing its potential to enhance the customer and provider experience. "We understand the importance of leveraging technology to improve healthcare delivery. Our investment in technological advancements will allow us to streamline our platform, enhance communication channels, and optimize the overall user experience for both families and pediatricians. Hello Pediatrics is poised to lead the telehealth revolution in pediatric care, and we are excited about the positive impact we will have on the industry."

Hello Pediatrics continues to be at the forefront of innovation, driving positive change in the pediatric healthcare industry.

