Japan-based Marriage Consulting Agency ZWEI Develops Online Matchmaking Feature powered by Vonage

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has announced that ZWEI , which operates 50 marriage consulting agencies throughout Japan, has developed a unique online matchmaking system powered by the Vonage Video API .

Through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, ZWEI has been actively conducting online matchmaking services using remote tools to provide members with opportunities to meet people. With the demand for online matchmaking increasing, ZWEI members were using an outdated tool to connect remotely, which was time-consuming and cumbersome. To solve this problem, ZWEI integrated the Vonage Video API into its existing customer interface, providing a wealth of built in features and capabilities without system development costs.

"With the Vonage API embedded into our system, our members can conduct online matchmaking seamlessly from the members-only website, eliminating the burden of learning how to use a separate tool and making it that much easier to meet people online," said Noboru Takahashi, System Development Group Manager, ZWEI Inc. "After the release of this video function, we received positive feedback from members – things like – 'I have less anxiety and hassle about online matchmaking,' and 'this allows me to meet people from far away online, which I had previously avoided.'"

Continued Takahashi: "To realize our mission of nurturing the happiness of as many couples as possible, we are continuously developing our core system with each partner company and evolving to improve convenience for our members. With the Vonage Video API, we were able to build an ideal system in a short period of time with the full support of the Vonage team's knowledge and expertise. We have 50 branches, the largest number in the industry, and by utilizing this functionality, we will further create encounters that transcend distance."

Vonage Communications APIs allow developers to build better connections, conversations and engagement directly into their existing applications and devices. Businesses today need to leverage technology to accommodate growing consumer expectations to engage on their channels of choice, and video has become a preferred communications channel for innovative businesses like ZWEI to engage with customers who want to use video to connect via a personalized and seamless mobile or web experience, from anywhere.

Tetsuro Nishimura, Managing Director Japan for Vonage, said, "COVID-19 regulations sparked the acceleration of digital transformation, driving worldwide demand for online services that once predominately took place face-to-face - and that demand has not slowed down. With the Vonage Communication Platform, we are helping businesses like ZWEI quickly respond to and resolve this demand. ZWEI users can now easily and seamlessly use online video on its service without the need for external apps, maximizing the user experience. The Vonage Video API also provides a variety of functions and external integrations that enable transcription and real-time translation, which enables ZWEI to continue to expand beyond video functionality to provide scalable and flexible engagement for customers."

Marriage Consulting Agency ZWEI (https://www.zwei.com/)

ZWEI, a major marriage consulting agency with the industry's largest network of 50 branches nationwide, our reliable marriage consultants will not only introduce you to a potential partner, but will also carefully support you through matchmaking, dating, and marriage. Through data matching, we are committed to introducing a partner every month who is compatible with both of your desired conditions, and have nurtured a cumulative total of 162,000 successful marriages. As a directly managed brand of IBJ (https://www.ibjapan.jp/), a leading company in the marriage activity industry, we will continue to nurture as many happy couples as possible nationwide.

