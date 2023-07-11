POP MUSIC ICON BARRY MANILOW SET TO HAVE A RECORD-BREAKING WEEKEND!

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino announced today that GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning Singer-Songwriter, Arranger, Producer, and Musician Barry Manilow will perform a series of concerts September 21-23 to raise money for charity and celebrate his record-breaking number of shows at the International Theater at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. The previous record was held by none other than Elvis Presley.

Tickets for the Special Record-Breaking Weekend (September 21, 22 and 23 performances) range in price from $69.75 to $390.00 plus tax and applicable fees. Tickets for the Special Record-Breaking Weekend will go on sale Friday, July 14th at 10am P.D.T. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com , the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino WOW Rewards Center at (702) 252-6000 ext. 5050, online at www.barrymanilow.com or www.westgatelasvegas.com

"It's an honor to be on the same stage that the King once graced," said Manilow. "This weekend is going to be especially meaningful because we are also going to raise money for some very deserving charities."

Each ticket purchased for this weekend comes with a Collector's Commemorative Coin, a Copacabana Boa, a Record-Breaking Celebration hat, two free drinks (in a collectible cup) at the Copa Bar, and a VIP Pass to the Saturday afternoon private screening of COPACABANA – The Movie!

Proceeds from each ticket and package sold will benefit the following charities:

Barbara Sinatra Children's Center - https://barbarasinatrachildrenscenter.org/

Manilow Music Project - https://www.manilowmusicproject.org/

Musicians on Call - https://www.musiciansoncall.org/

Three Square - https://www.threesquare.org/

Victoria's Voice - https://victoriasvoice.foundation/

Youth Villages – https://youthvillages.org/

Fan Club Pre-Sale tickets go on sale July 11th at 10 AM PDT

MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home! This spectacular show is unlike anything Manilow has ever done with massive video walls, elaborate sets, and special effects - a non-stop evening of Manilow's impressive catalog of Top 40 Hits. The show has received rave reviews from the media and Manilow fans worldwide.

ABOUT BARRY MANILOW

Having sold over 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time bestselling recording artists. The GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning musician has had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles, including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

ABOUT WESTGATE LAS VEGAS RESORT & CASINO

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, the iconic world-class destination and the home of Legendary Vegas Fun, offers a unique blend of amenities and excitement with all your favorite table games, hottest slots on the market, incredible restaurants, endless entertainment, more than 225,000 square feet of meeting space and the world's favorite Race & Sports SuperBook ®, which is home to Nevada's largest wagering system and more than 4,500 square feet of newly-updated state-of-the-art HD video screens, in a comfortable, smoke-free environment. Westgate Las Vegas provides a range of culinary adventures with eight Las Vegas restaurants , including the world-famous Benihana Village, the award-winning Edge Steakhouse, now rated the top restaurant and top steakhouse in Las Vegas on TripAdvisor and Fresco Italiano, the top Italian restaurant in Las Vegas on TripAdvisor.

The home of legendary performer Barry Manilow, the property features entertainment options in the International Theater and the Westgate Cabaret and has recently undergone nearly $300 million in renovations that has encompassed every square inch of the property, including the addition of 300 timeshare villas, a new suite of fine dining restaurants, a fully renovated pool deck, 2,100 remodeled rooms including the all-new Premier Rooms and Luxe Rooms and the award-winning luxurious Serenity Spa in Las Vegas . For more information or to book our Las Vegas hotel , call toll free at (800) 732-7117 or log on to WestgateLasVegas.com

