RFG Advisory Named Finalist for 2023 Wealth Management Industry Awards

The fast-growing platform for independent advisors receives recognition in the category of RIA Advisor Support Platforms for their Transition Playbook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RFG Advisory ("RFG"), an award-winning, fast-growing platform for independent Advisors, is proud to be recognized as a finalist for the 2023 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards in the RIA Advisor Support Platform Category.

WealthManagement.com Finalist | RIA Platform of the Year (PRNewswire)

This year's nomination is for RFG's Transition Playbook, a comprehensive program that provides independent Advisors robust, end-to-end support during the transition process, helping them overcome the traditional friction and operational burdens that accompany a move to independence.

Now in its ninth consecutive year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards recognize outstanding organizations and individuals for their work supporting financial advisors' success. The program saw record-breaking participation in 2023, with more than 1,000 nominations received from 413 unique companies.

In 2022, RFG won the WealthManagement.com Industry Award in the category of Non-Custodial RIA Support Platform for their RFG Assist initiative – which offers Advisors fractional allocation for an administrative assistant who has been hired, trained, coached and mentored by RFG . This follows two consecutive nominations in 2021 and 2020.

"It's an honor to be named a finalist by WealthManagement.com, particularly for a program that embodies the commitment of RFG to empower Advisors to seek independence confidently and fearlessly, knowing we have their backs," said Bobby White, CEO of RFG. "The process of transitioning firms is one of the biggest reasons Advisors decide not to leave their firms, in spite of the powerful benefits of independence for their businesses and their clients. This initiative makes moving to independence an opportunity rather than an impediment."

Last year, RFG enhanced the already-robust Transition Playbook to include a fully customized share point site for each Advisor, outlining every detail of an Advisor's specific transition plan, including a personalized, week-by-week playbook; comprehensive account transition services; brand creation and website development; access to RFG's award-winning Assist Program, providing Advisors fractional allocation for an administrative assistant who has been hired, trained, coached and mentored by RFG; and more.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by WealthManagement.com for our Transition Playbook, a true labor of love born from our passion for helping independent Advisors thrive," said RFG President Shannon Spotswood. "The upgrades we've made to the Transition Playbook certainly drive operational efficiencies, clarify communication plans and create cohesion during the transition process, but most importantly, they provide confidence and peace-of-mind for our Advisors through what can be an incredibly stressful time."

As a result of the enhancements made to the Transition Playbook, RFG has seen tremendous success in just 18 months:

Transitioned 27 Advisors (18 individual practices) onto the platform, comprised of over $757M in assets

Launched 18 full-scale brands, including 18 websites, 41 videos, and 81 social media profiles

Transferred 3,000 client accounts with a 90% client transition rate

Maintained an average transition time of less than 60 days

For more information about RFG Advisory's past awards and criteria, please visit https://rfgadvisory.com/awards-criteria . To learn more about joining RFG Advisory, visit www.rfgadvisory.com/joinrfg.

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory is an innovator in the wealth management industry. Passionately committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, RFG Advisory prides itself on being a service company first, a technology company second and a hybrid-RIA third. RFG Advisory delivers a turn-key integrated platform that provides Advisors all of the tools and resources they need to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO, including turn-key technology, institutional-caliber investment management, marketing, compliance, business consulting and operational support. Focused on amplifying independence, Advisors who affiliate with RFG Advisory maintain all of the equity in their business and pay a basis point fee for access to RFG's investment and technology platform. Additionally, through RFG Capital, the firm buys stakes in advisor practices to facilitate succession planning and provide loans to advisors to enable the move to full independence.

Securities offered by Registered Representatives through Private Client Services. Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory products and services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives through RFG Advisory, a Registered Investment Advisor. Private Client Services and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities.

Media Contact:

Kelly Waltrich

Intention.ly for RFG Advisory

kelly@growintentionally.com

RFG Advisory (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RFG Advisory