Unlocking Your Longevity Code: Now's The Time to Live Younger for Longer

Renowned Longevity Doctor Michael Roizen Changes Aging Perception, Launches Groundbreaking Program and App, Longevity Playbook™, and Actual Age Test

CLEVELAND, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What if you can make simple lifestyle choices today that lead to a younger you tomorrow? Renowned longevity expert Dr. Michael Roizen has the key to unlocking longevity for everyone.

Today, Great Age Reboot, Inc. announces the launch of Longevity Playbook™, a consumer health web program and mobile app, and its Actual Age Test, a tool to help people understand their physiological age compared to their calendar age. Founded and co-led by Michael Roizen, M.D., Chief Wellness Officer Emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic, creator of the RealAge concept, New York Times best-selling author, and aging expert, Longevity Playbook revolutionizes how adults can approach aging, health, and well-being with approachable and relatable content that is science-backed.

"Through our ability to influence our genes with simple choices, our bodies have the incredible capacity to heal and regenerate themselves. The journey to longevity starts at any age, and it's my goal to help people realize that they can reverse their physiological age by adopting simple, actionable health habits, like walking more, eating healthier, and doing fun activities," said Michael Roizen, M.D., and Founder of Longevity Playbook (Actual Age 59). "People need to know that their choices matter, and those choices can slow down or speed up disease states. Living longer is not just about adding years to your life; it's about adding life to your years. Today, it is possible to be 80 years old and actually feel and act 50!"

Longevity Playbook's mission is to inspire people to live younger for longer. It comes on the heels of Reboot Your Age, a test pilot program and app developed by Dr. Roizen, and builds upon principles in his newest book, "Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow." Longevity Playbook provides practical advice and how-to strategies curated by the Scientific Advisory Board's investigation of more than 80,000 scientific studies. These studies identified the program's five key health pillars that affect aging—Diet, Exercise, Stress Management, Sleep, and Brain Health—and generated the guidance and blueprint that powers each user's personalized algorithm.

With invaluable customer insights and feedback, the team developed a more comprehensive and user-friendly experience that empowers individuals to make well-informed health choices and implement targeted methods guided by their personalized algorithms. Users have exclusive access to original and new features, allowing them to influence every facet of their journey to extend their life. These impactful elements are:

Daily videos, lessons, and articles about longevity, diet, exercise, and other lifestyle habits that change which genes are turned on to gain a younger, longer life

Health trackers , guided meditations, and insights into personal results

Nutritional advice that encourages healthy food choices, portion control, and meal scheduling, plus recipes for inspiration

Age assessment questionnaire called the Actual Age Test , a proprietary tool that uses science and research to show one's physiological age compared to calendar age

On-demand nutritionists and customer care to support and personalize user journeys

A free twice-weekly newsletter available to anyone, emailed from Dr. Roizen and the Scientific Advisory Board, which provides educational musings about life extension

Serial entrepreneur and former Chief Executive Officer of Persona Nutrition, Jason Brown, leads the company as CEO, bringing a deep understanding of launching and building consumer companies that disrupt thinking. "We created Longevity Playbook to help everyone shift their mindsets away from the traditional disease-focused paradigm to address instead the root causes of aging with scientifically-proven and preventive healthy habits," said Jason Brown, CEO of Longevity Playbook (Actual Age 57). "The health and wellness market continues to grow exponentially as more people live longer, healthier, and more productive lives. It's only natural that the longevity industry is seeing an influx of interest from businesses, researchers, investors, and consumers."

Those interested in signing up for Longevity Playbook can start today with a 10-day free trial by visiting the website or downloading the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Subscriptions cost $24.99 per month or $199 annually.

To learn more, sign up for the free newsletter, and join the growing community of individuals committed to enhancing their vitality at longevityplaybook.com.

About Longevity Playbook™

Longevity Playbook™ informs people about the medical advancements that will allow them to live longer, and inspires them to prepare for more active and productive years of life. Founded by Michael Roizen, M.D., Chief Wellness Officer Emeritus of the Wellness Institute at the Cleveland Clinic in 2022, the company uses extensive and rigorous scientific data to build the program for each user's personalized journey to reclaim their prime years. Longevity Playbook is a product of Great Age Reboot, Inc. To learn more, please visit www.longevityplaybook.com and follow @LongevityPlaybook on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Longevity Playbook™ users can take the Actual Age Test, an assessment questionnaire that uses science and research to show one's physiological age compared to their calendar age. (PRNewswire)

Longevity Playbook™ (PRNewswire)

Longevity Playbook™ users will receive a new set of lessons daily, where they can learn about longevity and ways to live younger for longer. (PRNewswire)

