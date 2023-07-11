Western Michigan University Selects Cirrus Aircraft for Training Fleet

DULUTH, Minn. and KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and KALAMAZOO, Mich., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirrus Aircraft today announced that Western Michigan University has purchased thirty-two (32) TRAC SR Series aircraft as it prepares to expand its College of Aviation. As a long-time collegiate partner, Western Michigan University has leveraged Cirrus Aircraft's technology and sophistication for advanced student flight training.

"We are honored to support one of the largest collegiate aviation schools in the United States with a new fleet of TRAC SR Series aircraft," said David Moser, Vice President of Fleet and Special Mission Sales for Cirrus Aircraft. "The TRAC SR Series features an advanced safety and technology suite that continues to optimize how students learn to fly. We look forward to supporting our collegiate partners by providing a platform to train world-class pilots as they become the next generation of aviators."

"As we expand our College of Aviation, the TRAC SR aircraft becomes an invaluable asset for our students to obtain the transferable skills necessary as a pilot," said Dr. Raymond Thompson, Western Michigan University. "The TRAC aircraft offers a technologically advanced training platform that ultimately provides them with a competitive advantage in the workforce."

Designed as the ultimate ab-initio flight training platform, the technologically advanced TRAC SR Series boasts an impressive list of features and capabilities that complement the SR20 aircraft's stable flight characteristics. The integrated Garmin® flight deck includes two large flight displays, a Flight Management System (FMS) keypad controller, an Electronic Stability and Protection system as well as integrated engine indication and crew alerting/warning systems – all features found on today's advanced airliners.

The interior was designed to meet the unique needs of a high-utilization training environment, replacing the luxury materials found in the SR Series with a durable all-weather floor liner and easy to clean wear-resistant seats. The spacious cabin provides an optimal workspace to learn and train, with more space than typical training aircraft, rear seats for additional students or observers and optional air conditioning for comfort in all seasons. The TRAC Series includes the TRAC20, TRAC22, and TRAC22T.

Additionally, the TRAC Series features a durable all-composite airframe structure with the signature Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®), making the TRAC Series one of the safest and most versatile training airplanes available today. The TRAC Series is further enhanced by a wide array of interactive, tailored flight training content through Cirrus Approach™, including online courses, engaging videos and the award-winning iFOM (interactive Flight Operations Manual) for convenient learning anywhere in the world.

About Western Michigan University's College of Aviation

Western Michigan University's College of Aviation, FLYING Magazine's No. 2 ranked aviation college, offers the only comprehensive aviation program at a public university in the state of Michigan. With nearly 1,200 undergraduate students, it is one of the largest aviation programs in the nation. Backed by more than 80 years of aviation experience, education and excellent industry reputation, WMU's College of Aviation is a powerful force in the future of aviation training. Learn more at wmich.edu/aviation.

About Cirrus Aircraft

Cirrus Aircraft is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet®, the world's first single-engine Personal Jet™, and the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined aviation performance, comfort and safety with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) – the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed 15 million hours, and 250 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company has seven locations in the United States, including Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Greater Dallas, Texas; Greater Phoenix, Arizona; Greater Orlando, Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee and Benton Harbor, Michigan. Learn more at cirrusaircraft.com.

