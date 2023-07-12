COOL CATS TO RELEASE THREE NEW GAMES IN LATE 2023 / EARLY 2024

DEVELOPMENT UNDERWAY WITH RESPECTED GAMING PUBLISHERS NWAY, ICANDY & SYNC STUDIOS

AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool Cats Group , the web3 company and global character brand behind the iconic blue-chip NFT collection Cool Cats , has tapped three established gaming publishers: nWay and iCandy —both a part of the Animoca Brands ecosystem—and Sync Studios , to develop new games using the acclaimed Cool Cats brand and characters. All three games are currently in development and slated for release between 2023-2024.

COOL CATS LOGO (PRNewswire)

Today's announcements further the expansion of the Cool Cats profile as a mainstream brand through storytelling and partnerships surrounding its beloved Blue Cat character. Recently, the company also announced a strategic investment from web3 giant Animoca Brands , as well as a strategic partnership with leading metaverse infrastructure and content company Futureverse .

"Gaming is an immersive content distribution platform that builds emotional connection with the characters and story through engaging game play. Our new games are critical to our ongoing mission of developing Cool Cats into a globally known character brand, and a robust storytelling and content company," says Stephen Teglas, CEO of Cool Cats. "With nWay, iCandy, and Sync Studios, we are partnering with three innovative leaders to provide immersive gaming entertainment to engage our current fans and introduce our brand to the broader global audience."

The Cool Cats collaboration with nWay will begin with a competitive multiplayer arcade game. A San Francisco-based subsidiary of Animoca Brands, nWay is a developer and publisher of competitive multiplayer games across mobile, consoles, and PC. A strong track record in high-quality, fast-action multiplayer games, nWay has developed and published POWER RANGERS: Battle for the Grid, the popular tag-team fighting game with crossplay functionality on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC; POWER RANGERS: Legacy Wars, the award-winning mobile fighting game on iOS and Android with over 80 million downloads; and ChronoBlade, nWay's original mobile action role-playing game.

The iCandy Interactive Limited (ASX:ICI) game will be an endless runner game in 2D format, available in-browser and released in September 2023. iCandy is an award-winning video game company with over 370 million gamers worldwide as one of the largest developers in Australia and Southeast Asia. Animoca Brands is a major investor in iCandy and recently enabled iCandy's acquisition of Southeast Asia-based game art and animation company Lemon Sky, positioning them as top developers in AAA games. To date, Lemon Sky has an extensive portfolio that includes titles such as Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, the Last of Us Part 2, Final Fantasy VII, and Final Fantasy XIV.

In partnership with Sync Studios, Cool Cats will be releasing a match3 game format on mobile. Sync Studios are a mobile game studio with an experienced team that has published hit games with the likes of Voodoo and Lion Studios. They have also developed IP games and projects for the likes of Hasbro, Paramount Studios and Warner Brothers. Sync Studios are partnered with PlayEmber, a web3 mobile gaming publisher backed by Shima Capital, Big Brain Holdings and have a joint venture with BoomBit.

In addition to their efforts in gaming, Cool Cats is implementing a series of partnerships and activations to broaden their audience including the much anticipated float in the historic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this fall. Next month, they will also be one of the first web3-rooted companies to host a booth at the international convention Comic Con.

The titles, trailers, and release dates for Cool Cats' three new games will be announced individually in the near future.

For more on Cool Cats, please visit https://www.coolcatsnft.com/ and follow https://twitter.com/coolcatsnft.

About Cool Cats Group LLC

Cool Cats is a global character brand built around its beloved lead character "Blue Cat", created by artist Colin Egan in 2013. Today, Cool Cats boasts a rich universe filled with captivating characters, comics, games, merchandise, and animations that are designed to deliver inclusive, impactful, and community-driven stories.

Having captured the hearts of a wide audience including celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Bill Murray, and Mike Shinoda, Cool Cats has become a universal symbol of what it means to be cool. While Cool Cats has experienced incredible success on the blockchain, the essence of the brand lies in its mainstream appeal as a beloved character brand with a mission to connect and inspire people across the globe through immersive storytelling.

Media Contact:

Chelsey Northern, Cory Councill (The Untold)

coolcats@wearetheuntold.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cool Cats