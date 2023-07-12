Global X ETFs Launches the U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW)

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW). The fund provides access to companies which exhibit high free cash flow yields and represents the latest addition to Global X's growing suite of Income funds.

(PRNewswire)

Even as the Federal Reserve slows its pace of interest rate hikes, rates may remain elevated for a significant period due to stickier parts of inflation such as housing and wages. In a high interest rate environment, companies with high levels of free cash flow—or cash available to investors after accounting for operating expenses and capital expenditures—may be particularly appealing. Free cash flow may offer a level of insight into a company's financial health and corporate flexibility. FLOW's underlying index selects the top 100 constituents by free cash flow yield over the last twelve months from within the Mirae Asset U.S. 1000 Index, which tracks the performance of the top 1,000 U.S. companies by market capitalization.

"With the launch of FLOW, we are offering investors the chance to invest in companies that have exhibited the highest free cash flow yield, making them likely well-positioned to meet financial obligations, expand, and/or return money to their shareholders," said Rohan Reddy, Director of Research at Global X ETFs. "During this period of elevated interest rates, companies with such robust profitability may be a particularly appealing addition to the core components of investors' equity portfolios—especially when combined with the tax efficiency of an ETF."

The Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 Index. The fund carries a total expense ratio of 0.25%.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features over 100 ETF strategies and over $40 billion in assets under management.i While we are widely recognized for our Thematic Growth, Income, Commodity, and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Risk Management, Digital Asset, and other solutions to suit a range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $520 billion in assets under management worldwide.ii Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the U.S., Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $80 billion in assets under management.iii

Important Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that companies with current high free cash flow yields will continue to maintain high free cash flow yields in the future. FLOW is non-diversified.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's summary or full prospectuses, which may be found at globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments.

Media Contact

Ariel Kouvaras, Sloane PR

212-446-1884

i Global X ETFs, as of July 11th, 2023

ii Mirae Asset, as of July 11th, 2023

iii Mirae Asset, as of July 11th, 2023

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Global X Management Company LLC