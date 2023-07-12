KARMA AUTOMOTIVE PARTNERS WITH PRATT MILLER MOBILITY TO DEFINE A PERFORMANCE SIGNATURE FOR THE FUTURE

Collaboration pairs luxury EV craftsmanship with storied race engineering to develop exclusive 'special edition' upgrades for existing Karma sedans

IRVINE, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Automotive https://www.karmaautomotive.com/ has formed a new partnership with Pratt Miller Engineering, the brand behind one of the most successful sports car teams in American racing history. The collaboration aims to define a race-inspired performance signature to current and future Karma production vehicles.

Karma, in the process of shaping its forthcoming new vehicle lineup, will begin product debuts in November to kick off a year-long celebration of the company's 10th anniversary. enhancements.

"The collaboration with Pratt Miller is the perfect fit for the future direction of the Karma brand," says Karma President Marques McCammon.

"This is a major milestone in the advancement of electric performance vehicles, an alignment that combines Southern California's luxury EV craftsmanship and design with Michigan's rich automotive heritage," says Christopher Andrews, director of mobility business development at Pratt Miller. "The Pratt Miller team is dedicated to helping develop the next generation of Karma vehicles, an opportunity that allows us to push boundaries and create unparalleled driving experiences. The teams at Pratt Miller and Karma are poised to deliver advanced drive dynamics and vehicle performance for battery electric vehicles that will produce exceptional results."

Pratt Miller, headquartered in New Hudson, Mich., is an engineering, technology and product development company with an auto racing engineering heritage that includes more than 150 race victories including Le Mans (sports cars), Indianapolis (open wheel) and Daytona (NASCAR). Founded in 1989, Pratt Miller has also made significant advancements in robotics, electrification, autonomous and connected systems.

"Track credible performance will be at the forefront of Karma's brand identity as we head into our 10th anniversary and the expansion of our company's portfolio," says McCammon. "We have been running flat out to craft our future course, and adding a partner like Pratt Miller to marry their incomparable on-track capability to our team's engineering prowess will hone our product vision at an entirely new level. I suspect these signature, limited edition packages are only the beginning. My expectation is that our relationship with Pratt Miller will expand over the years."

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive https://www.karmaautomotive.com/ is an ultra-luxury vehicle company that engineers, designs and manufactures its electric and range-extended electric vehicles in Southern California. Headquartered in Irvine, with a production facility up the road in Moreno Valley, Karma's dealer network includes North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East.

2024 will mark Karma's 10th anniversary – a yearlong celebration that kicks off with a preview in November that features the world debut of several vehicles. This begins the expansion of the company's vision to be an inspiration for a cleaner global future as well as the introduction of Karma's "Awe in Motion" campaign.

About Pratt Miller

Pratt Miller, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oshkosh Defense, is a ground-breaking product development company that solves its customers' most technical and complex challenges in the motorsports, defense, and mobility industries.

Pratt Miller Mobility, one of the company's three core business lines, provides complete vehicle development & integration, from concept to production. Learn more about Pratt Miller at www.prattmiller.com.

