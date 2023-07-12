Louisiana State University Contributing Academic Expertise to Rivers are Life Platform, Protecting River Ecosystems Worldwide

BATON ROUGE, La., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivers are Life is proud to announce Louisiana State University has joined the initiative as a contributing academic expert. LSU will bring its deep experience in river conservation and environmental education to Rivers are Life, consulting with River Heroes to further their work to protect river ecosystems worldwide.

Rivers Are Life (PRNewsfoto/Rivers are Life) (PRNewswire)

With collaborative coastal and waterways research as one of its areas of focus, LSU works to advance research capacity and build upon existing areas of strength to achieve scalable solutions for the world's major rivers, with a special focus on the Mississippi River in the United States.

LSU's Center for River Studies houses one of the world's largest movable-bed physical models – the Lower Mississippi River Physical Model – which can replicate the flows, water levels and sediment transport of the river, simulating one year of the Mississippi River's behavior in just one hour. Working with partner the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, LSU scientists, engineers, and students use this state-of-the-art model to conduct meaningful research that offers insights into the evolution of a powerful river system and its impacts on the community and environment it touches. LSU works to train the next generation of engineers, geologists and river experts.

Additionally, the LSU center's interactive exhibit space offers opportunities for guests of all ages to learn more about the history of the Mississippi River, Louisiana's disappearing wetlands, and ongoing coastal restoration projects across the Gulf Coast. Through this educational focus, LSU and CPRA teach and inspire people to take action in protecting the vitality of their local waterways.

"We are incredibly proud and honored to partner with LSU, as they are a force in the world of river studies," said Zach Green, president of BeAlive Studios and co-founder of Rivers are Life. "It takes people from all walks of life and disciplines bringing together their expertise, resources, and pure sweat equity to create sustainable solutions for our rivers. Rivers are Life aspires to bring these partners together and amplify their collective actions. With the help of LSU, Rivers are Life can continue its mission to find solutions that keep waste out of our rivers and the natural environment as a whole." ­

"We are very excited about this partnership with Rivers are Life," said Clint Willson, interim dean of the LSU College of Coast & Environment and director of the LSU Center for River Studies. "This platform will allow us to make even more valuable connections with people and organizations across the United States and the world who are passionate about finding solutions for the environmental problems in our river and coastal ecosystems. In addition, the partnership will provide many avenues for our students to get meaningful experiential learning opportunities with experts in many disciplines, above and beyond engineering and science. These experiences are going to position them to be the leaders of tomorrow."

The funding for this partnership is made possible through a Rivers Improvement and Preservation Fund contributed by Dow, a founding member of Rivers are Life and long-standing collaborator with LSU.

To learn more about Rivers are Life and to see our River Hero stories, visit us at RiversareLife.com.

ABOUT RIVERS ARE LIFE

Rivers are Life is on a mission to raise awareness of the true force and fragility of our river systems while showcasing their interconnectedness with all of us, our planet's wildlife and the ocean waste problem. Created to serve as a collective voice for global river ecosystems, Rivers are Life is comprised of River Heroes – organizations and businesses dedicated to making a difference in local communities one project at a time. In sharing the stories of our waterways and those working to protect them, Rivers are Life believes we can cultivate a greater awareness of the importance of our planet's rivers while driving innovative solutions, inspiring sustainability and addressing waste.

Media Contact:

Julia Regeski, Impact Manager, BeAlive Inc.

jregeski@gobealive.com | (404) 578-7180

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rivers are Life