WindRose Health Investors Closes Fund VI at Over $1.4 Billion

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose"), a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm, has closed its sixth fund, WindRose Health Investors VI, L.P. ("Fund VI") with over $1.4 billion in limited partner and general partner commitments. The fund closed at its hard cap and significantly exceeded the size of its $705 million predecessor fund.

"We are grateful to have earned the trust of a world-class group of investors and will work diligently on their behalf to execute our strategy," said Oliver T. Moses, WindRose Managing Partner. "As a team that has built an extensive track record in healthcare, we believe that WindRose is well-positioned to identify innovative companies and provide them with resources that deliver enhanced growth and differentiated results for our investors."

For more than 20 years, WindRose has focused on investing in businesses that operate in the services sector of healthcare. WindRose aims to invest in companies that are improving quality and enhancing efficiency in healthcare. Fund VI will continue to focus on this strategy and will seek to invest in sub-sectors that are poised to benefit from the strongest industry tailwinds and companies that differentiate themselves by delivering innovative and cost-effective solutions.

"We are sincerely grateful for our investors' continued confidence, especially in a crowded market where they are presented with many choices," added Catherine Coleman, WindRose's Head of Investor Relations. "We are honored that they have chosen to work with us, and we look forward to delivering for them for many years to come."

Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel in the fund formation of Fund VI.

About WindRose Health Investors

WindRose makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose manages approximately $3 billion in investments. WindRose is based in New York, NY and invests in companies primarily based in North America. For more information, please email us at info@windrose.com.

