Quantum Computing Inc. Receives Third NASA Subcontract Award

A Second NASA Research Center Subcontracts Quantum Computing Inc. to Build a Photonic Sensor to Accurately Assess Air Particulates Composition

LEESBURG, Va., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QUBT), a first-to-market nanophotonic-based quantum technology company, today announces a subcontract award from Bay Area Environmental Research Institute (BAERI) to build and test for NASA Ames an innovative photonic sensor instrument to provide accurate measurement of atmospheric particulates such as clouds, aerosols, smoke flume, volcanic ashes, etc., in order to identify physical properties including size, shape and chemical composition. This award represents the third distinct task order from NASA and is the second research center within NASA to subcontract with the Company. Delivery of the photonic sensor is expected during the first quarter of 2024.

QCi, through its wholly owned federal contracting subsidiary, QI Solutions, will perform this work under a subcontract from BAERI. BAERI is a scientist-founded non-profit research institute, headquartered within NASA facilities, and dedicated to promoting and enabling scientific research in atmospheric and space sciences. The objective of the project is to build and test a new photonic sensor instrument that can provide a more accurate measurement of scattering when laser light travels through clouds and aerosols than is possible with existing instruments. Under the nine-month subcontract, QCi will deliver a compact system, programmed to process a substantial amount of data that can support standalone operations for days, and designed to be powered by a 12-volt battery that consumes no more than 30 watts of power. In addition, QCi will generate reports that will detail the operation of the system in a realistic environment, provide the range of parameters and offer predictive analyses on future enhancements with a possible long-term objective to position these instruments for field deployment to create a monitoring network.

Dr. William McGann, QCi Chief Technology Officer commented, "This proposed instrument includes innovations in both optical systems and in the physics principles behind the measurement concept. Current state-of-the-art instruments use optical components that have existed for many decades and are big and clumsy. The proposed instrument will use state-of-the art optical components developed in the quantum optics community, to measure the optical properties (extinction coefficient and backscatter coefficient) of clouds and aerosols at multi-wavelengths. We use the optical property data to derive physical properties (particle size, cloud water content, particle number concentrations) and the chemical composition of clouds and aerosols (smoke, fog, gas). This approach is expected to be a significant improvement over existing instruments because it will measure both forward and backward scattering and multiple forms of polarization simultaneously. The benefits of this instrument are considerable, producing far greater accuracy in situ measurements of cloud and aerosol extinction coefficients from aircrafts."

Dr. McGann added, "Once fully commercialized, market applications are numerous. In the industrial domain, the technology could play a big role in gas emission monitoring, petroleum processing, chemical and fertilizer manufacturing. In the civilian domain, it could help fire fighting, pollution monitoring, and weather forecasting. For defense, the photonic sensor could be used for battlefield assessment, particularly in areas of gas detection. Consistent with all the Company's products available today and planned for in the future, QCi systems are built for easy, scalable, and versatile use with favorable size, weight, power, and cost combined with increased connectivity and capacity, decreased training bias, and strengthened security."

"This is our third distinct task order from NASA in four months and it highlights our ability to leverage QCi's core proprietary photonic capability across a range of products. In the case of NASA, we were contracted to deliver three capabilities to two different NASA research centers. Our first two engagements contracted earlier this year with NASA Langley Research Center located in Virginia afforded us the opportunity to showcase our powerful and highly secure photonic LiDAR as well as our reservoir computing capability. We were tasked to deliver LiDAR that demonstrated improved measurement and data processing proficiencies, which in combination with reservoir computing produces high-ranging spatial resolution and image fidelity at great distances through challenging environment conditions. In this new engagement with NASA Ames located in Silicon Valley, we will apply QCi's photonic laser technology to identify the composition of particles with much higher spatiotemporal resolution in their natural positions in the atmosphere," commented Sean Gabeler, President of QI Solutions.

"NASA's Ames Research Center, one of ten NASA field centers, conducts world-class research and development with core expertise in aeronautics, astrobiology, lunar exploration technology and science. The center employs over 2,300 research personnel and has an annual budget of $860 million. We are eager to begin work with such a distinguished world-renowned group." Mr. Gabeler continued, "The compensation we receive from these engagements to develop unique product applications provides the roadmap for future large-scale deployment to assist NASA and forms the basis for creating prospective potential commercial opportunities and future product launches for QCi."

For additional information on the company's suite of solutions, please visit our website or contact our team directly.

About Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi)

Quantum Computing Inc. is a quantum hardware and software company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions, delivering the future of quantum computing, today. The company provides accessible and affordable solutions with real-world industrial applications, using nanophotonic-based quantum entropy that can be used anywhere and with little to no training, operates at normal room temperatures, low power and is not burdened with unique environmental requirements. QCi is competitively advantaged delivering its quantum solutions at greater speed, accuracy, and security at less cost. QCi's core nanophotonic-based technology is applicable to both quantum computing as well as quantum sensing and imaging solutions, providing QCi with a unique position in the marketplace. QCi's core entropy computing capability, the Dirac series, delivers solutions for both binary and integer-based optimization problems using over 11,000 qubits for binary problems and over 1000 (n=64) qubits for integer-based problems, each of which are the highest number of variables and problem size available in quantum computing today. Using the Company's core quantum methodologies, QCi has developed specific quantum applications for AI, cybersecurity and remote sensing, including its Reservoir Photonic Computer series, reprogrammable and non-repeatable Quantum Random Number Generator and LiDAR products. For more information about QCi, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

About QI Solutions, Inc. (QIS)

QI Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantum Computing Inc., is a supplier of quantum technology solutions and services to the government and defense industries. With a team of qualified and cleared staff, QIS delivers a range of solutions from entropy quantum computing to quantum communications and sensing, backed by expertise in logistics, manufacturing, R&D and training. The company is exclusively focused on delivering tailored solutions for partners in various government departments and agencies.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Quantum Computing Inc. (the "Company"), and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," "aim to," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC.

View original content:

SOURCE Quantum Computing Inc.