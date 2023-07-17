7-Eleven, Inc. Announces Call for Entries to Fifth Annual 'Brands With Heart' Showcase

The world's largest convenience retailer is seeking innovative emerging brands to add to the shelves of 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes®, stores

IRVING, Texas, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today 7-Eleven, Inc. announced a call for innovative and emerging brands to apply to the retailer's annual Brands with Heart™ showcase. The program, now in its fifth year, is designed to give brands the opportunity to enter a new retail channel with the chance to see their products on the shelves of 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores across the US. Applications are now live at 7-Emerging.com and will remain open through the end of July.

The world’s largest convenience retailer is seeking innovative emerging brands to add to the shelves of 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes®, stores (PRNewswire)

7-Eleven is always on the hunt for up-and-coming, exciting new products that enhance the customer experience and complement its iconic food and beverages like Slurpee® drinks, Big Bite® hot dogs, pizza and more. Through the Brands with Heart program, up-and-coming brands can make their case on why their product deserves a spot on shelves of all 7-Eleven's banners, including 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. The retailer is looking for items across all categories that meet the needs of its on-the-go customers - including snacks, beverages, alcoholic beverages and 'better-for-you' products.

"7-Eleven has a legacy of innovation – from to-go coffee to self-serve soda fountains – and Brands with Heart is just another example of how we're innovating to meet customers' needs," said Nikki Boyers, Vice President of Private Brands at 7‑Eleven. "The Brands with Heart showcase allows us to scout for the best new products for our customers, while also giving smaller brands the chance to shine."

"We look forward to the Brands with Heart showcase every year – it's inspiring to see the innovation and creativity that's out there, and of course enjoy some tasty treats along the way," said Adam Franks, Director of Private and Emerging Brands at 7-Eleven. "We love helping these up-and-coming brands grow and thrive. In fact, Elite Donuts is an alum of the Brands with Heart program – which is sold in many of our stores today across the country."

Whether a product is ready to hit the shelves or still in development stages, we encourage all emerging brands to apply. Submissions will be reviewed throughout the month of August. Standout products will be invited to attend the Brands with Heart showcase in Irving, TX November 1- 3 where they will present to company employees and meet with merchandising teams for coaching and mentoring. Following the showcase, select brands will be invited to participate in an in-store test at select 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the U.S.

To apply, visit 7-Emerging.com. Submissions close July 31.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com .

CONTACT:

7-Eleven, Inc.

Corporate Communications

media@7-11.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.