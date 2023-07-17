AirDNA Announces Acquisition of Arrivalist, Expanding its Leadership in Travel and Hospitality Data

DENVER, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AirDNA , a leading short-term rental (STR) data provider, announced today the acquisition of the pioneering location intelligence platform Arrivalist . This strategic acquisition marks an important milestone in AirDNA's commitment to elevating the standard of data-driven decision-making within the hospitality industry. AirDNA and Arrivalist will sit within predictis, a family of leading software-enabled data businesses. predictis is a portfolio company of Alpine Investors , a people-driven private equity firm that invests in software and services businesses.

"By welcoming Arrivalist to AirDNA, we're accelerating our growth trajectory and reinforcing our commitment to delivering industry-leading insights to our customers. The union of our powerful data platforms will provide businesses with unrivaled intelligence, empowering them to strategize with increased precision," said Demi Horvat, AirDNA's CEO.

AirDNA's acquisition of Arrivalist also marks a key next step in predictis' journey to build a world-class investment and operating platform for data founders and entrepreneurs. "AirDNA's acquisition of Arrivalist represents a blueprint for continued add-on acquisitions to supplement organic growth and capitalize on derived data opportunities from adjacent data sets," said Jean-Marc Levy, CEO of predictis.

Arrivalist pioneered the use of location data in the travel industry, using its patented technology to create bold insights into the way travelers interact with destinations. The company's Calibrated Data, Arrival Lift, and other proprietary technologies have won the trust of 200+ travel marketers in 46 of the 50 states since its inception in 2011.

In addition to the expanded insights gained, the acquisition unites two highly talented teams. AirDNA and Arrivalist both possess exceptional technical talent, including data scientists, data engineers, and account managers with deep industry expertise. The integration of these teams will propel the development of state-of-the-art solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry.

"We're delighted to join with AirDNA to bring customers even more insights, resources, and innovative products. Bringing together these two powerhouses creates tremendous opportunities for future growth and continued innovation," commented Cree Lawson, CEO of Arrivalist. "This partnership with AirDNA and predictis will create unprecedented new value for our customers."

AirDNA and Arrivalist have already established themselves as integral players in guiding decisions for Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs), hotels, and other customers. The acquisition is expected to bring customers access to a broader range of products and services, improved support and expertise, and enhanced innovation. Customers of both companies can expect a seamless transition during the integration process.

About AirDNA

AirDNA is a global authority in short-term rental data, offering comprehensive insights and analytics to empower businesses in the short-term rental industry. AirDNA helps vacation rental hosts, managers, and investors make smarter decisions in any market or economic climate. For every short-term rental question, AirDNA has the answer.

About Arrivalist

Arrivalist is a leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry. The company uses mobile location datasets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 cities, 40 US states, and 4 of the top 10 US theme parks, use these insights to inform media strategy, operations, and destination development.

About predictis

predictis is Alpine Investors' data software business platform. It is the home for data founders and entrepreneurs who seek to scale their businesses as they set out to democratize data and unlock its transformative power. predictis is founded on the thesis that aggregating vertical software-enabled data businesses will unlock significant value for acquired businesses and generate above-average business results. predictis seeks to acquire, operate, and grow leading data software businesses across multiple industry verticals. Founders and data companies interested in learning more about partnering with predictis should contact James Reaney or Pat Eble at jreaney@alpineinvestors.com or peble@alpineinvestors.com. For more information, visit www.predictisdata.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in the software and services industries. Alpine's PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program that allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine has over $15 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023 and has three offices in San Francisco, New York, and Salt Lake City. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com and https://www.alpineinvestors.com/terms-of-use/ for full disclaimers including, but not limited to, third-party reviews and Alpine Operations Group.

