Chamberlain Group's myQ Connected Garage Now Available in Select 2023 Volkswagen Vehicles

Now Volkswagen drivers can open, close and monitor their garage door from anywhere, conveniently from their vehicle's in-dash touchscreen.

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volkswagen vehicles with a software equipped touchscreen display now allow drivers to seamlessly connect their car to their home (i.e., the garage) with Chamberlain Group's myQ Connected Garage. VW drivers with a myQ connected garage door opener, active myQ Connected Garage subscription, myVW mobile app, and enrollment in VW Car-Net will be able to easily add myQ Connected Garage to their vehicle's touchscreen to easily control, secure and monitor their garage door from anywhere on the road.

Volkswagen drivers can now open, close and monitor their garage door from anywhere, conveniently from their vehicle's in-dash touchscreen. (PRNewswire)

Additionally, myQ Connected Garage enables customizable features including:

Geofence technology that recognizes your vehicle's location and automatically opens and closes your garage door. Drivers can set their preferred distance and watch as their garage opens when they pull in and/or close when they leave.

Valet Mode, managed through the myVW app, lets you protect your home by locking out myQ Connect Garage features and personalized settings when someone else is driving your car.

"Consumers have indicated that controlling their garage door through the infotainment system is one of the most highly desired in-dash features, and now select VW drivers can experience that feature," said Jim Trainor, Senior Vice President General Manager of Automotive for Chamberlain Group. Chamberlain Group has a 20+ year history within the automotive industry and is a global leader in access control solutions with its Chamberlain® and LiftMaster® garage door opener brands and myQ® smart technology.

myQ Connected Garage works with leading smart garage door openers on the market today including LiftMaster, Chamberlain and Craftsman. Most other brands of garage door openers can be easily upgraded to a compatible smart garage with a myQ Smart Garage Control device. It's a cloud-based solution that does not require any hardware installation within the vehicle or manual programming. With a myQ account, all your garage doors will automatically be connected to your compatible VW when you link to your vehicle within the myVW app. Drivers can take myQ Connected Garage for a 45-day complimentary trial run - no credit card required.

"We are very excited to add myQ Connected Garage to our myVW service offering to give our drivers more control and peace of mind when they are on the road," said Corey Spearman, Connected Services Mobility Manager, Volkswagen Group of America. "It's a leading vehicle integrated cloud-based solution for garage control, and we are thrilled to be among the first to offer it to our VW drivers."

myQ Connected Garage is available in select software equipped 2023 Arteon, Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, Jetta, Taos and Tiguan vehicles. Drivers can use the myQ Compatibility Tool to determine if their garage door opener is compatible. If drivers do not have a myQ connect garage door opener, for a limited time, they can get a free Smart Garage Control (just pay $0.99 USD for handling) when they sign up for the myQ Connect Garage + VW 45-Day free trial through the myVW app.

My Connected Garage also works with myQ compatible gates, locks, and doors. For more information about myQ Connected Garage and VW, visit myQ.com/auto/VW. If eligible, more information on myQ Connected Garage can also be found in the SHOP tab of the myVW mobile app.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen of America, Inc. is an operating unit of Volkswagen Group of America, which is a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Volkswagen Group of America's operations in the United States include research and development, parts and vehicle processing, parts distribution centers, sales, marketing and service offices. Volkswagen Group of America Chattanooga Operations, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of VWGoA, operates a state-of-the-art assembly facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee, while VW Credit, Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of VWGoA, provides financial services. The Volkswagen Group is one of the world's largest producers of passenger cars and Europe's largest automaker. Volkswagen sells the Arteon, Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, Golf GTI, Golf R, ID.4, Jetta, Jetta GLI, Taos, and Tiguan vehicles through more than 600 independent U.S. dealers. Visit Volkswagen online at www.vw.com or media.vw.com to learn more.

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group, a Blackstone company, is a global leader in smart access solutions across residential and commercial properties. Our prominent brands LiftMaster®, Chamberlain®, Merlin® and Grifco® are found in millions of residential and commercial access applications across the globe. Our innovative products and partnerships, powered by our myQ® smart ecosystem, provide customers with smart access solutions to move safely through garages, homes, communities, businesses and storage facilities. Chamberlain Group pioneered vehicle-to-home connectivity through patented technology aboard hundreds of millions of vehicles. Chamberlain Group includes Controlled Products Systems Group, a leading wholesale distributor of perimeter access control equipment in the U.S., and Systems, LLC, one of North America's leading dock leveler manufacturers. Further information is available @ www.chamberlaingroup.com. Follow Chamberlain Group on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Kelly Shumaker

Chamberlain Group

Kelly.shumaker@chamberalaingroup.com

(M) +1 630-267-1652

Jessica Arntson

Volkswagen of America, Inc.

jessica.arntson@vw.com

+1 703-364-7919

VW Car-Net available on most MY20 and newer vehicles. Always pay careful attention to the road and do not drive while distracted. Certain services require trial or paid subscriptions, which may have their own terms and conditions. VW Car-Net Remote Access requires a VW ID, myVW app, and myVW account, cellular connectivity, network compatible hardware, availability of vehicle GPS signal, and acceptance of Terms of Service. Not all services and features are available on all vehicles and some features may require the most recent software update. Certain Car-Net services, such as Roadside Call Assist, connect out to 3rd party providers that may require additional payment. Standard text and data rates may apply for app and web features. See Terms of Service, Privacy Statement, and other important information at www.vw.com/carnet.

myQ Connected Garage requires myQ compatible connected garage door , myQ account , myVW account , garage door and vehicle cellular connectivity , network compatible hardware , availability of vehicle GPS signal , and acceptance of Car Net Terms of Service. See https://www.myq.com/app/myq-compatibility for information on myQ compatibility.

myQ Connected Garage enables customizable features including geofence technology that recognizes your vehicle’s location and automatically opens and closes your garage door and a valet mode that lets you lock out myQ Connect Garage features and personalized settings when someone else is driving your car. (PRNewswire)

Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chamberlain Group