MARGARITAVILLE AT SEA CELEBRATES ONE YEAR OF "HEROES SAIL FREE" PROGRAM, LAUNCHES LIMITED TIME $49 GUEST FARE ANNIVERSARY OFFER

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the one-year anniversary of its industry-first "Heroes Sail Free" program, Margaritaville at Sea is launching a limited-time offer for heroes to sail for free with guest fares as low as $49.00*. Created for U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel, government healthcare workers and educators, the Heroes Sail Free program invites these frontline heroes to enjoy one free cruise fare to the Bahamas with a paying guest. In the program's first year, the cruise line welcomed more than 45,000 heroes and their guests to sail from the Port of Palm Beach aboard Margaritaville at Sea Paradise. To take advantage of the limited-time anniversary guest fare, heroes can go online and click the " Claim Your Cruise " button. The exclusive fares are bookable between July 11 and August 14, 2023, for sailing between August 15 and November 15, 2023, while inventory lasts.

"This unprecedented program allows us to show our support to those who support our communities every day and we're proud to have welcomed over 45,000 of these heroes and their friends and families to enjoy our amazing slice of paradise," said Christopher Ivy, President of Margaritaville at Sea. "Our anniversary offer is just another way to say thank you and great timing for our heroes to enjoy a three-day Bahamas escape while experiencing all the new and exciting additions made during our recent dry dock."

The recent multimillion-dollar dry dock renovation took place this spring, adding several new amenities and enhancements. Dining and entertainment additions include Paradise Pickleball at Sea, a dueling piano bar, two new live shows, the Cheeseburger in Paradise Burger Bar, and more. Major improvements were also made to the fitness center, arcade, and kid's clubs, along with updated cabins and revamped menus at Fins Dining.

The Heroes Sail Free program is coordinated through the company's partnership with GovX, the largest military and government ecommerce site exclusively for military and first responders.

*Available for sailing dates August 15 through November 15, 2023, while inventory lasts. Valid for 2nd, 3rd and 4th guests sailing in same stateroom as qualifying heroes. Quoted prices do not include taxes, fees and port expenses, which are extra and due at the time of booking.

