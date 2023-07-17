MMC Launches Breakthrough Partnership with Nonprofit ProVention Health Foundation

- New offering aims to connect industry with local/community public health initiatives -

- Initial areas of focus include oncology, vaccines, diabetes management, and cardiovascular health -

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MMC, a creatively-led, digitally-driven integrated marketing and communications agency, today announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership with ProVention Health Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding the reach and impact of public health and healthcare programs. This collaboration aims to initiate impactful healthcare programming by tapping into local community influencers, extend grassroots initiatives, and promote data sharing to effectively address the day-to-day health challenges faced by local communities.

This collaboration aims to initiate impactful healthcare programming on a micro-local, community level.

"MMC recognizes the significance of fostering partnerships with public and government health agencies to maximize the positive impact on public health," said Dr. Kavin Shah MD, MPH, Executive Director, Healthcare Medical and Corporate Strategy at MMC. "By joining forces with ProVention, MMC is poised to provide its clients with access to expertise, resources, and networks that can drive significant health outcomes, on both a personal and population level. This strategic partnership will also offer an unparalleled opportunity to customize and implement programs that make a direct impact at the micro-local, community level. By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, we are poised to make an indelible and meaningful difference in the lives of those that need it most."

ProVention Health Foundation leverages the invaluable work of its sister organization, the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD), and its extensive network of over 7,000 members. This powerful alliance allows ProVention to foster education and awareness that will radically impact disease prevention and management. With access to federal, state, and local health agencies, numerous community coalitions, councils, committees, and an extensive pool of public health subject matter experts in every state and US jurisdiction, ProVention Health Foundation is uniquely positioned to drive sustainable change.

"ProVention is thrilled to join forces with MMC in our shared vision of improving public health," said John Patton, Executive Director at ProVention Health Foundation. "We've seen the progress that has been made with our diabetes education and awareness programs. By combining our resources and expertise, we are confident that we can make an extraordinary impact on the lives of individuals and communities in need across areas like cardiovascular health, oncology, vaccine administrations, and more."

The strategic partnership between MMC and ProVention will focus on the following key areas:

Initiation of new programs focused on improved public health outcomes: Through this partnership, MMC and ProVention will collaborate to develop and implement innovative programs that target critical public health challenges, such as cardiovascular health and obesity, as well as maternal and child health. By leveraging real-world data sets and employing local hyper-targeting strategies, these programs will be expertly tailored to address the unique needs of diverse communities. Grassroots extensions of existing programs: Building upon the tremendous success of current initiatives, MMC and ProVention will unite to extend the reach and impact of their efforts. This collaborative endeavor will ensure that individuals managing chronic diseases have seamless access to a comprehensive range of resources that surpass traditional pharmaceutical solutions, empowering them to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives. Data sharing for creative problem-solving: Recognizing the immense power of data in identifying and driving effective healthcare solutions, MMC and ProVention will proactively facilitate robust data sharing initiatives. By pooling their resources and insights, these visionary organizations aim to identify and implement innovative strategies to overcome the complex healthcare challenges faced by local communities. Through this collaborative approach, targeted interventions will also be developed to address the root causes of health disparities with great precision.

About ProVention Health Foundation:

ProVention Health Foundation is a 501c3, founded in 2013, to drive innovation in public health and healthcare within communities and populations that need highly effective, strategically different, health and lifestyle-change interventions. Since then, it has expanded internationally and established relationships with academia, philanthropy, media, and private industry partners to be joint catalysts for lasting, personal, and community-level change. They have access to government agencies and every state and territorial health department through over 100 subject matter experts in chronic disease prevention and control.

About MMC:

For 40 years, MMC — an integrated marketing and communications agency, composed of MMC and RXMOSAIC - has shattered sales records and glass ceilings; launched breakthroughs and broken barriers. We've fully taken flight since our launch as the first and only agency focused on marketing to women, and we continue rewriting the rules of communications for all audiences by being Artfully Disruptive.

Our three practice areas — Healthcare, Consumer, & Corporate — are centered around a world-class creative offering that rivals the most celebrated of ad agencies. With expertise in oncology, vaccines, and maternal health, we wield our creativity with purpose: marrying it with unparalleled audience insights to ignite conversations for healthcare companies and brands. Digitally driven, we don't just stay ahead of the next curve in communications. We define it.

To learn more, please visit: HelloMMC.com.

About Omnicom PR Group (OPRG):

Omnicom PR Group (OPRG) is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. OPRG delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. OPRG is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC). www.TeamOPRG.com .

