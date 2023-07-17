SeaWorld Celebrates Shark Week with the First Ultimate Shark Experience for VIP Access to Our Ocean's VIPs (Very Important Predators!) While Helping Preserve Them for Generations to Come

SeaWorld is creating a week-long celebration of the sharks in its parks with an exclusive, limited time Ultimate Shark Experience ticket

A full day of once-in-a-lifetime sharktastic, immersive opportunities await guests of all ages while also giving back a portion of every ticket to shark conservation

ORLANDO, Fla., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld is giving shark fin-atics the ultimate encounter in its parks with a brand new 'Ultimate Shark Experience' ticket that goes on sale today, just in time for shark week. Only at SeaWorld and only available for ONE WEEK, this new ticket offers a full day of unique and immersive experiences to enable guests to get up close to see, feed, touch and learn about sharks, know what it's like to move like a shark on shark inspired thrill rides, take home shark swag, and honor the ocean's Very Important Predators with $25 of every ticket going to shark conservation. The all-new ticket is only valid during a week-long celebration of the sharks in our parks, July 21 – 28. The ticket and the celebration will enable shark-intrigued guests of all ages to enjoy seeing and learning about the 21 different species and nearly 300 sharks that call SeaWorld home in Orlando, San Diego, and San Antonio.

"SeaWorld is the only place in the world where you can touch a shark, move like a shark, feed a shark, dine like a shark, learn from the sharks and importantly, help our ocean's sharks at the same time," said Marisa Thalberg, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. "Sharks are actually our ocean's VIP – Very Important Predators – for a reason – and we would love to share this curated, immersive experience with guests young and old who want to celebrate shar week in this really unique way."

The Ultimate Shark Experience ticket offers unique experiences only found together in one place, SeaWorld. Offers may slightly differ by park. They include:

See Sharks (up close): with a guided tour not accessible to the general public above the aquarium to see sharks.

Feed and Touch Sharks: safely - with our shark curators guiding you.

Learn about Sharks: in a private group our educators will share things you never knew about how important sharks are to ALL life on the planet.

Speed like a Shark: with front-of-the-line access to award-winning shark and ray inspired thrills like San Antonio's 'Great White', San Diego's 'Manta' or Orlando's 'Mako' – voted the best roller coaster in the United States in the 2023 USA Today annual 10Best Readers' Choice.

Dine near Sharks: with tasty treats and shark inspired beverages. In Orlando , don't miss Sharks Underwater Grill® and Bar, recognized among the best restaurants in Orlando , where guests can experience fascinating and ever-changing views of sharks as they swim past during their upscale, full-service dining experience.

Take home shark swag: with our gift to you of a fabulous shark-themed souvenir, with your choice of items like a shark plush toy, hat, blanket, t-shirt and more. Individual items vary by park.

Help Us HELP Sharks: central to the day, you will learn how we provide round the clock, world class care for our sharks to ensure we are protecting and conserving this species for years to come. In fact, we are donating a portion of every Ultimate Shark Experience ticket to shark conservation to help sharks for generations to come.

Shark Conservation and SeaWorld

Approximately 100 million sharks are killed by people every year in the wild, mainly for their fins, making conservation essential to preserve the species. SeaWorld is committed to educating and inspiring the next generation of shark conservationists through its park experiences. It is also committed to shark conservation outside its parks through partnerships and the SeaWorld Conservation Fund that has donated more than $300,000 to shark research conservation projects. SeaWorld also participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums SAFE Program (Saving Species from Extinction) that preserves threatened and endangered species in human care at accredited zoos around the world, including SeaWorld.

For more information and to purchase Ultimate Shark Experience tickets, please visit seaworld.com/ultimate-shark-experience/.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 40,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund , a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

